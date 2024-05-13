PM Narendra Modi, Pakistan: Opposition says Pak don't wear bangles, we will: PM takes dig





Archive photo Muzaffarpur/Hajipur (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at India's opposition bloc, calling its leaders “cowards” who were “afraid of Pakistan's nuclear power.” Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency, Prime Minister Modi apparently referred to a recent statement by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, without mentioning him by name. “The Indian bloc seems to have leaders who are afraid of Pakistan and have nightmares about its nuclear power,” he said. The remarks come against the backdrop of Mr Abdullah's comments that Pakistan has atomic bombs and does not wear bangles. “If Pakistan does not wear bangles, we will force the country to wear them. I knew they did not have food grains. Now I know they do not even have an adequate supply of bangles,” said the Prime Minister. “But we have to look carefully at the opposition which seems to be full of cowards and timid people, who give a clean chit to Pakistan on terrorism, who question surgical strikes… their leftist allies even want our nuclear arsenal be dismantled,” he said. , , pic.twitter.com/he1Yt8tMRC BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) May 13, 2024 Earlier, addressing an election rally in Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, Prime Minister Modi said the money recovered from raids on politicians “belongs to the poor of the country”. “I will tell you why they are shouting hoarsely against the action of agencies like the ED. Under the previous Congress regime, the ED seized only Rs 35 lakh, which could be contained in a satchel Since we took over, the agency has recovered Rs 2,200 crore, which would require transporting 70 small trucks,” the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister Modi said, unlike his opponents, keen to promote their progeny, “I don't have a 'waaris' (successor). Common people are my waaris.” He reiterated the accusation that parties like the Congress and the RJD, which “allowed extortion and kidnapping to flourish” when they were in power, will “give reservations” to Muslims “to continue their policies vote bank,” but added that “as long as I'm alive, I won't let that happen.” “Kidnapping and extortion flourished during the RJD rule in Bihar…NDA is fighting for social justice, 60 per cent of Union ministers belong to OBC/SC/ST categories,” he said. -he assures. The Prime Minister also accused the opposition parties of “deliberately hurting the sentiments of the people by making obnoxious statements about the Ram temple in Ayodhya”. Speaking as the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway, he urged the people to turn out in large numbers and vote for the NDA to enable the formation of a strong government. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about his government's development record, citing the rapid construction of highways and emphasizing its commitment to social justice and empowerment, while blaming the opposition to try to obstruct measures such as aid for women. Reservations. Fondly recalling late Ram Vilas Paswan, his former cabinet colleague, whose son Chirag is contesting from Hajipur, Modi appealed to people to vote for the young leader and ensure his victory with a margin that could beat his father's record victories . (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

