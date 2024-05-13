Key witness Michael Cohen to testify against Donald Trump in secret trial





Michael Cohen is finally expected to testify in the People v. Donald Trump. At this point in New York State's historic criminal trial, when the prosecution has already presented several witnesses and a wealth of evidence, one wonders what the state wants from it. And of course, there is the baggage that this witness brings and the challenge that he poses to each party.

Let's examine both questions ahead of Cohen's testimony, scheduled for Monday in the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president. Manhattan prosecutors told Judge Juan Merchan on Friday that they could close their case this week.

First, on what prosecutors want from Cohen. The short answer is: direct proof of Trump's guilt. Intent is key to proving charges of falsifying business records, which is why prosecutors want to provide as much direct and credible evidence of the former faker as possible.

And how could Cohen do that, exactly?

We can use the prosecution's opening statement as a guide. Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo told the jury, referring to the beneficiary of the hush money, Stormy Daniels, that at Trump's direction, Cohen negotiated a deal to buy Ms. Daniels' story to prevent American voters from learn this information before election day. Cohen can break down Trump's leadership part. While his testimony likely won't surprise the jury, plenty of evidence against Trump has already been presented. Cohen is in a unique position to offer direct evidence of both the alleged hush money scheme and reimbursement cover-up that form the basis of the charges.

It’s this unique position that leads to the second point: baggage. Of course, Cohen has it. The prosecution was upfront with the jury about this from the start. But it's important to understand what this baggage is and how repeating it can hurt Trump if his lawyers aren't careful (indeed, the defense may have miscalculated how aggressively it will Daniels cross-examined).

On the one hand, Cohen's unscrupulous character will not be a revelation to the jury. His name was mentioned by other witnesses, but not in a good way. Consider former Trump aide Hope Hicks, who said Trump told her after Daniels' story broke that Cohen had paid to silence the adult film star out of the kindness of his heart. heart. Hicks told the jury that was unlike Cohen, that she didn't know how to be charitable or selfless.

Now, no one wants that said about them. But in the context of this case, this kind of testimony is worse for Trump (the one on trial, after all) than for Cohen. This makes the election subversion theory more likely and the proposition that Cohen went rogue (but was then paid off with rigged records?) seems even less likely.

Not all negative things about Cohen are bad for Trump, but enough negative things about Cohen are bad for Trump as well.

Thus, before appearing in court, Cohen has already been extensively corroborated by numerous witnesses, even though he has been personally denigrated in the process. This corroboration is the key point the State will return to in summary, combining Cohen's direct evidence against Trump with the mountain of other evidence from other witnesses and the falsified records themselves to assert that there is no has no reasonable doubt about the guilt of the accused. (The former president has pleaded not guilty and denied any sexual relationship with Daniels.)

That doesn't mean Cohen's testimony will be easy for the prosecution. It remains an open question whether he will keep his cool and how a loss of control might play with the jury.

And not everything negative about Cohen is necessarily bad for Trump. But enough bad things about Cohen are also bad for Trump that the defense has to be careful about counterattacking. The witness has a criminal history, but at least some of it is related to Trump, including convictions related to Cohen's campaign finance for conduct that is at the heart of the scheme alleged in this same trial. Colangelo told the jury in his opening statement that Cohen would testify that he ultimately pleaded guilty and was jailed for causing an illegal corporate contribution in connection with Karen McDougal's payments and for making an excessive campaign contribution in connection with the payment of Stormy Daniels.

As for that, we won't have to wait for the defense to bring up Cohen's dirty deeds. Prosecutors are likely to bring them up first during direct examination, so that there is no impression that they are hiding anything when the defense comes after him. And while this practice of pulling the sting is typical, in this case it may prompt defense objections to some of the prosecution's questioning of its own witness, lest Trump get burned as well.

