Imran Khan reflects on how he and ex-wife Avantika Malik are handling divorce and co-parenting their daughter Imara: She is loved without reservation | Bollywood News





After staying away for years, Imran Khan is back and sharing details about various aspects of his personal and professional life. During a recent chat, the actor touched on the topic of co-parenting his daughter, Imara, alongside his ex-wife Avantika Malik. He also shed light on his family dynamics and how all the cousins ​​used to gather at his uncle Aamir Khan's mother's house. Imran also highlighted how his family's tendency toward individualism allowed him to follow his heart.

During an interview on YouTube channel Khaane Mein Kya Hai, Imran spoke about co-parenting Imara and how he always wanted to be a hands-on father. He said: “When she was born, I had only made one film. Right before he was born, I made the choice to stay home and be there when he was born, to be there during those early years and help raise him. Even though I am divorced, I share custody of her and she stays with me from Thursday to Sunday. I wanted to be the guy who does that on the field. I don't have a nanny or live-in staff. I wanted to handle all these things myself.

Discussing the potential impact of divorce on a child's psyche and the proactive steps he and his ex-wife have taken to avoid this, Imran said: “It depends on the intention of the parents. My parents divorced when I was three. Despite their divorce, they made sure to take care of me. My parents changed their relationship status to each other but not to me and I used that as a road map. Our child needs to know that she is loved without reservation and that both parents love and care for her. If she has this experience, I think it's no big deal.

Revealing anecdotes of family gatherings at his uncle Aamir Khan’s mother’s house, Imran recalls, “We basically gather at Aamir’s mother’s house, I call her choti nani. Our whole family lives within minutes of each other in the Bandra area, so we tend to congregate at my choti nani's house. It is the last bastion of classic, old-fashioned cuisine. Till date the research kebabs at her are way above any other research kebabs I have ever eaten. It's my most beautiful memory.

Imran has not acted in a film since 2015. He took a break to focus on his mental health. While such a move may seem unconventional to some, Imran credits his family's individualistic ethos for his decision. He said: “My family is full of individualists, we support each other and reinforce each other’s individualism. For example, my uncle Mansoor Khan went to IIT and then MIT but he dropped everything and did films. After his fourth film, he gave up that too, bought a farm in Conoor and started making organic cheese. It was his calling.

He added: “At the end of the day, if you're not following your heart, you're not the best version for your family and your children. I am a father. I realized after a few years of parenting that if I wanted to be the best father to my child, I had to be the best version of myself. If you are not strong and confident, how will you take care of your child? »

