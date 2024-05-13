Imran Khan reacts to Ira Khan's mental health podcast called Elite: I wish we could find a way without tearing each other apart





Imran Khan reacts to Iras mental health podcast being called Elite: I wish we could find a way without tearing each other apart

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has just released the teaser of her upcoming podcast, Call Me Hopeful, which will discuss mental health issues. The podcast's diverse guest line-up includes Imran Khan, Vir Das, Mallika Dua and Kenny Sebastian and promises heart-to-heart conversations between the guests and the host – Ira. Several netizens reacted to the trailer and called it “elite.” Imran Khan has now responded to the criticism leveled at the podcast.

Ira Khan's mental health podcast is called 'Elite'

In the teaser, Imran Khan, who is set to make his comeback, addresses gaslighting and gives his opinion on the subject. In the first episode, Imran Khan talks about his extensive experience on Reddit, during which he noticed that discussions there often took a more thoughtful stance and people approached issues from a gentler angle.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Internet users call Ira's podcast “Elite.” Shortly after sharing the trailer, a user commented on the podcast's elitist approach. The commentary says: “Made by and for the elites. Looking forward to discussions on the mental health of marginalized people, workers, peasants and landless workers, especially women!

When asked why, he wrote: “Because they represent 1% of society. They already have multiple avenues to express themselves on any issue. Moreover, in many ways they are responsible for the marginalization of workers, peasants and marginalized people. There's not much in common between people who have a net worth in the billions and those who work under the scorching sun every day. There is a huge difference in their experiences of mental health issues. Also in this age of aesthetics and bourgeois obsession, they are losing. We let the 1% corner even alternative media spaces like swaddling when in reality, those spaces should be about talking about intersectional identities. They should instead prioritize the 99%. But instead we are creating a PR campaign for failed nepotistic actors. and actresses. The people of this country should prevent elites from monopolizing spaces. This is in the spirit of the constitutional values ​​of democracy and representation.

Imran Khan's response to criticism

In response to this, the Kidnap actor took to Instagram Stories and shared another response he received. It came from a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste. It said: Your interview on Swaddle was awesome. It felt like some nods were released when you know someone understands the seriousness of it. I came from a scheduled caste who carried their trauma and it really sucked because I didn't seem like an outcast. I'm 28 now and only now am I aware of the trauma he inflicted and how to create pockets of calm around him. I'm just writing this as a conversation note, thanks for opening up so much for someone who may have been thinking depressed. the world will never agree with my past, I thought I always had to lie, that was an extreme.”

Imran summarized the response by adding: Here's a[receivedfromamessageI'mawomanwhoactuallywatchedtheepisodeIwishwecouldfindawaytoaddtotheconversationwithouttearingusapart[reçud'unmessagequejesuisunefemmequiaréellementregardél'épisodeJ'aimeraisquenouspuissionstrouverunmoyend'ajouteràlaconversationsansnousdéchirer[receivedfromamessageIwomanwhoactuallywatchedtheepisodeIwishwecouldfindawaytoaddtotheconversationwithouttearingeachother

Imran Khan's Work Front Meanwhile, on the work front, Imran Khan is all set to make his comeback to films after a long gap of 9 years. With the help of his uncle and mentor Aamir Khan, Imran is all set to start a new chapter in his professional life. Since the beginning of Imran's career, Aamir has played an instrumental role, casting him first as a child actor in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988 and then as the protagonist in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008.

