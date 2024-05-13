PM Narendra Modi in Bihar: 'Will Pakistan wear bangles if…' | Latest news India





In a sharp mockery of the Indian bloc following remarks made by Farooq Abdullah and Mani Shankar Aiyar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India will force cash-strapped Pakistan to wear bangles if it does not he didn't wear one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Bihar. (PTI) Earlier this month, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, reacting to Rajnath Singh's vow to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok), said the neighboring country does not wear bangles and possesses bombs nuclear weapons which could harm India. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Prime Minister Modi highlighted the economic problems facing Pakistan. “Pakistan I'm not wearing any clothes, I'm not going to wear any. Now they don't even need food, they don't even have electricity, now they don't even look human because they don't even have electricity. (If Pakistan doesn't wear bangles, we will make them wear bangles. They don't have flour, they don't have electricity, now I know they even lack bangles),” the Prime Minister Modi in Muzaffarpur of Bihar, without naming Abdullah or Aiyar. An old video featuring Mani Shankar Aiyar went viral last week, in which the veteran Congressman urged the Indian government to respect Pakistan for possessing the atomic bomb. Also read: Rajnath Singh makes a promise to PoK; Farooq Abdullah says Pakistan doesn't wear bangles Reacting to his remarks, Prime Minister Modi said last week that the Congress had tried to scare the people of the country. He said such a weak attitude had encouraged cross-border terrorism in the past. He also attacked Pakistan, saying the country neighboring India had tried to sell its bombs but no one was interested due to their poor quality. Prime Minister Modi today claimed that his government had seized illegal money to the tune of 2,200 million over the last 10 years. In Hajipur, PM Modi asserted that the RJD and Congress were prioritizing their vote bank over the welfare of the people of Bihar. He accused the RJD of bringing Jungle Raj to the state. Referring to Lalu Prasad Yadav's remark 'Muslims should get reservation', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress and the RJD would remove the reservation given to Dalits, backwards and tribals under the Constitution. He also claimed that the Congress leader and the RJD were busy settling their own children.

