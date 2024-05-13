Jokowi officially removes BPJS health class





President Joko Widodo has officially abolished the class 1, 2 and 3 system in the Health Social Security Administration (BPJS). This class system has been replaced by the Standard Inpatient Class system (KRIS) which will come into force in 2025. The removal of this class was carried out following the issuance of Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 59 of 2024 regarding Health Insurance which was pressed by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi on Wednesday (8/5/2024). The Presidential Decree regulates the improvement of the quality of service standards through Standard Classes of Inpatients (KRIS). According to a copy of the document published through the Legal Documentation and Information Network of the Ministry of State Secretariat (JDIH Setneg), the regulation regulates the class standards of hospitalization rooms which include 12 criteria. Section 46A requires that the criteria for KRIS treatment facilities and hospital services include that the building elements used must not have a high level of porosity, have ventilation, ambient lighting, bed equipment, including room temperature. In addition, service providers should also divide treatment rooms based on the gender of the patient, child or adult, as well as infectious or non-infectious diseases. Other criteria require providers to take into account the density of the treatment room and the quality of the beds, the provision of curtains or partitions between the beds, the presence of sanitary facilities in the hospital room meeting the standards of accessibility and provision of oxygen outlets. Reported by ANTARA, Monday (13/5/2024), the presidential decree also regulates the rights of National Health Insurance (JKN) participants to receive higher levels of care, including executive outpatient care. In article 51, it is specified that the provisions relating to the enhancement of treatment classes are carried out by taking out additional health insurance or by paying the difference between the costs guaranteed by BPJS Health and the costs which must be paid due to the increase in services. The difference between the costs guaranteed by BPJS Santé and the service costs can be covered by the member concerned, the employer or a complementary health insurance company. However, this provision does not apply to participants in contribution assistance beneficiaries (PBI), participants in self-employed workers (PBPU) receiving service benefits in class III treatment rooms. In accordance with Article 103B, it specifies that the overall implementation of KRIS in hospitals collaborating with BPJS Health will be implemented no later than June 30, 2025. During this period, the hospital may provide some or all KRIS-based hospital services based on its capabilities.

