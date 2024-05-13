Sunak says UK at crossroads but refuses to call election

LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted Monday that his struggling ruling Conservative Party can win the general election despite polls consistently indicating otherwise, but refused to set a date for the vote.

Sunak defended the Conservatives' 14 years in power and said Britain would be less secure under the Labor opposition of Keir Starmer, who is widely tipped to return to power.

The British leader said he was “confident” that his party would win a fifth consecutive term, but acknowledged that the Labor Party, absent from government since 2010, could ultimately inflict a defeat on him.

“I'm clear-minded enough to admit that, yes, maybe they can depress their way to victory,” Sunak said in a speech in central London, accusing Labor of “alarmism” and “gaslighting”.

“But I don’t think it will work because deep down we are a nation of optimists,” he added, before warning himself against several dangers.

Sunak cited Russia's war in Europe, Iranian missile launches in the Middle East and the uncertainty posed by artificial intelligence as threats that needed to be addressed.

He also talked about “authoritarian” states like China and North Korea, as well as Scottish nationalists who want to secede from the UK and “cancel culture”.

“Our country is at a crossroads,” he said.

“I am convinced that the coming years will be some of the most dangerous, but also the most transformational, that our country has ever known,” Sunak added.

“Coming Storms”

Sunak's speech to the right-wing think tank Policy Exchange is a clear pre-election pitch for voters, as Labor increasingly fleshes out its policies ahead of the launch of a manifesto.

His repeated attacks on Starmer also gave an indication of a potentially bitter and personal election battle to come.

But Sunak once again refused to be challenged when calling the vote, repeating his well-known line that he was targeting the second half of the year.

He will be able to go to the polls no later than January 2025.

Labor has enjoyed a double-digit lead over the Conservatives in the polls since Liz Truss's disastrous short-term tenure which ended in October 2022 and inflicted heavy losses on the Conservatives in local elections earlier this month .

The opposition – reshuffled since Starmer took power following Boris Johnson's landslide election for the Conservatives in 2019 – has pledged to manage the economy responsibly and hopes to match Sunak's recent promise to 'increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP.

But the Prime Minister argued that only his party can protect the financial security of Britons, even after a fall in defense spending between 2010 and 2016 and the financial crisis caused by Truss.

“Storms lie ahead. The dangers are all too real,” said Sunak, a former finance minister.

“But Britain can feel proud again. Britain can feel confident again. Because with bold action and a clear plan, we can and will create a secure future.”

Asked about Sunak's speech, Starmer said security would be the “first priority” of a Labor administration.

He said the choice at the ballot box would be between “a changed Labor Party that puts the country first and the party second” and the “chaos and division” of the Conservatives.