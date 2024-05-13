Donald Trump trial enters 'tricky territory': lawyer





The secret trial involving Donald Trump is entering a crucial but complicated phase of the proceedings, according to a legal expert.

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance suggested the trial — in which the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records — is entering “tricky territory,” with Michael Cohen, the former lawyer of Trump, who is expected to appear Monday.

Cohen's testimony has long been seen as a potential key moment in the case, with the former Trump fixer expected to tell the jury about the $130,000 he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep a secret alleged affair she had with Trump before the 2016 election. The money was later listed in Trump's company records as Cohen's “legal fees.”

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office upgraded the charges against Trump to one count, saying the apparent attempt to hide the sum paid to Cohen amounted to another crime of covering up a campaign violation. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges relating to hush money paid to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, which prosecutors said violated the amount a person can contribute to an election campaign.

“But this is tricky territory for both sides,” Vance wrote on his Civil Discourse blog about Cohen’s testimony, given his prior convictions.

Michael Cohen returns to the courthouse to testify against Donald Trump in New York on October 24, 2023. Cohen is also scheduled to testify against the former president in the secret trial. Michael Cohen returns to the courthouse to testify against Donald Trump in New York on October 24, 2023. Cohen is also scheduled to testify against the former president in the secret trial. ALEX KENT/AFP/Getty Images

Vance continued: “For Trump, Cohen’s conviction could imply his own culpability. For the prosecution, the fact that Cohen was prosecuted, but not Trump, could be used to suggest that Trump did not violate the law in this regard.

“Both sides will attempt to use Cohen's testimony to their advantage to insinuate as much as possible without violating the judge's guidelines on what can and cannot be said.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's legal team and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for comment via email.

Vance added that questions about Cohen's character would almost certainly be raised in the upcoming proceedings, as Trump's legal team attempts to portray the prosecution's key witness as unreliable.

Cohen previously pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in connection with a real estate deal the former president's company made in Russia during the 2016 campaign.

In March, a federal judge also ruled that Cohen may have committed perjury while testifying under oath during Trump's civil fraud trial in October. On the stand in Manhattan court, Cohen said he never committed tax evasion despite pleading guilty to federal charges in 2018.

When asked by Alina Habba, Trump's lawyer, if Cohen admitted to lying “more than once” in federal court, Cohen replied, “That's correct.”

In a written order, Judge Jesse Furman said Cohen must therefore have committed perjury when he pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges or when he testified at the civil fraud trial in October.

“The defense will try to have a field day cross-examining the man who once said he would take a bullet for Trump,” Vance wrote.

“The prosecution, which meticulously pre-corroborated Cohen's testimony knowing this was going to happen, will tell the jury that it is not necessary to endorse Michael Cohen to believe his testimony, which is supported by documents and d “other witnesses,” she added.

John J. Perlstein, a trial lawyer in Los Angeles, previously said that trying to attack Cohen's character could backfire on Trump's legal team in the secret trial.

“I don't know whether it really matters whether Cohen is liked or not as far as this witness is concerned. I think it will come down to whether we believe him or not,” Perlstein told Newsweek.

He continued: “Defense attorneys who attempt to portray him as despicable could certainly backfire if he is credible as to the relevant facts. I tend to think he will be credible about the information regarding the accusations against Trump, which I also didn't like, in my humble opinion.”

