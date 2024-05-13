Can Pakistan's Imran Khan and the army catch up, a year after violent clashes? | Imran Khan News





Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir was blunt. Addressing army officials during his visit to the Lahore garrison on May 9, Munir said: “There can be no compromise or agreement with the planners and architects of this dark chapter of our history.

Munir was referring to the events of May 9, 2023, when Pakistan erupted into violence and subsequent repression following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan while appearing before the Islamabad High Court for a hearing on a corruption case.

Thousands of activists from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party responded to Khan's arrest by storming the streets of various cities, demanding his immediate release and going on a rampage that included buildings of the State and military installations were targeted. In Lahore, angry supporters targeted the residence of a top military commander, setting the building on fire. Another group of protesters attacked the gates of the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

While Khan was released two days later, he was arrested again in August. The police then arrested thousands of PTI workers and party leaders. An already tense relationship between the Pakistani military and the PTI has broken down, escalating into public hostility.

Now, a year later, that fractured relationship continues to strain a political system that is also struggling to manage an economic crisis that is hitting the daily lives of Pakistan's 240 million people, analysts say. The army, which felt directly challenged and was even attacked on May 9, 2023, remains Pakistan's most powerful institution. Meanwhile, the PTI, which emerged as Pakistan's most popular political force in February's national elections even though its talismanic leader was behind bars and despite a crackdown on him, faces questions about its future .

It's no secret that our relations with the military leadership are at a standstill and there is significant mistrust on both sides, Taimur Jhagra, a senior PTI leader and former minister in the provincial government, told Al Jazeera from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This problem will have to be resolved because in no country can the most important political force and the most powerful institution of the state clash.

The PTI has maintained that the May 9, 2023 riots were part of a false flag operation against the party. [Rahat Dar/EPA]

Pakistan's military, known euphemistically in the country as the Establishment, has directly ruled the country for more than three decades since independence and has also exercised significant influence under civilian governments.

When Khan became Pakistan's prime minister in August 2018 after winning elections, his rivals claimed the military had facilitated his triumph. Four years later, Khan accused the military of orchestrating his ouster from power through a vote of no confidence. The military has rejected both these accusations and claims that it plays the role of kingmaker in Pakistani politics.

In the 12 months since he left office, Khan has held huge rallies and long marches to Islamabad, survived an assassination attempt, made daily speeches and repeatedly blamed the military to join a US-backed conspiracy to remove him from office. The United States has also consistently denied these allegations.

But these tensions between Khan and the army exploded in May last year. Two weeks after the violent May 9 protests, as security agencies cracked down on suspected perpetrators, more than 100 party leaders announced their decisions to leave the party in hastily organized and often rigged press conferences. The party, it seemed, was imploding.

A former PTI leader, once considered close to Khan but who ended up leaving the party after May 9, said he often raised concerns within the party over the growing confrontation with the army for months before the events that took place last year.

“I have repeatedly said in our party meetings that we could be heading towards a great disaster, because both sides, us and them, may be underestimating each other and heading towards a confrontation,” he said. he told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

Several party leaders have been imprisoned for plotting the events of May 9, 2023.

While the PTI insists the events were part of a false flag operation aimed at slandering the party, some analysts believe the party miscalculated the military response to that day's riots.

They assumed they had the ability to challenge the military since Khan was able to say things publicly that others had been punished for saying, and quickly. But they were wrong to try to challenge the military's monopoly on violence, political scientist Sameen Mohsin, an assistant professor at the University of Birmingham, told Al Jazeera.

Asma Faiz, associate professor of political science at the University of Management Sciences in Lahore, said the very harmonious relations that the PTI once enjoyed with the army could have given the party confidence in its ability to survive the escalation of tensions.

The PTI continues to enjoy support from individuals within the military, judiciary and bureaucracy, so it also enjoys broad societal support. I think that led to this miscalculation on their part, but they had their reasons and their logic, she said.

Despite having to run without their symbol, PTI-backed candidates won the highest number of seats in the February 8 elections this year. [Bilawal Arbab/EPA]

Jhagra, the PTI leader, said the party had made it clear that anyone guilty of violating the law should be punished. But you have to remember that on May 9 [protests and violence] did not occur in isolation. Since the vote of no confidence that led to the ouster of the government and the effective arrest of Khan on May 9, one has to wonder whether May 9 would have happened if the events of last year had not occurred. , did he declare.

As the party continues to face arrests and prosecutions, Khan, who had previously been charged in more than 100 cases, was arrested on August 5 last year in a gift-related corruption case of State since he was Prime Minister. He was not allowed to run for office due to his conviction. In December 2023, the party's symbol, a cricket bat, was removed by the country's election commission due to irregularities in the PTI's intra-party elections.

With just 10 days to go before the elections, the former prime minister was convicted in three different cases revealing state secrets, illegal sale of state gifts and illegal marriage.

Despite these setbacks, PTI-backed candidates, who were forced to run as independents because the party had lost its symbol, emerged as the largest bloc, winning 93 seats in Pakistan's lower house of parliament.

The people of Pakistan consider Imran Khan as a patriotic leader and his supporters are treated unfairly. The Feb. 8 election results showed that, Jhagra said.

The party has nevertheless refused to form a coalition with any of its political rivals: the PTI has long described the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan People's Party, the other two main national parties, as corrupt, and maintained that he would not do so. join them.

They therefore joined hands to form the coalition that currently rules Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, a year after the May 9 protests, the rhetoric on both sides remains bitter. Khan, who remains behind bars, continues to criticize the military. The army, for its part, insisted that those involved in the May 9 violence would be punished. This is a vain attempt to bring about a misplaced and short-sighted revolution in the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in a press release on the occasion of the anniversary of the incident.

The military described May 9, 2023, as one of the darkest days in the country's history.

Jhagra insists that the PTI is not an anti-military party, but acknowledged that there was a lack of trust between the two.

Lahore-based analyst Benazir Shah noted that at this stage, the PTI and the establishment must withdraw from the confrontation.

The ISPR press conference highlights that the establishment still refuses to engage with the PTI. Despite the PTI's populist history and perhaps some anti-democratic actions, it remains an electoral force. Ignoring it and avoiding dialogue with its leaders would not be in the best interest of the state, she told Al Jazeera.

The PTI also needs to reflect, said the former party chief who resigned after the May 9 violence. According to him, the party's current strategy seems incomprehensible to him.

On the one hand, you have ruled out a political settlement with the political parties, he said. You attacked the establishment thinking it would buckle under pressure, but I don't think that makes sense in reality, he added.

Yet Faiz, a Lahore-based political scientist, stressed that the PTI had survived the setbacks of the past year, just as the parties he now accuses of betraying democracy once did.

We don't give enough credit to Pakistan's political parties, she said. PPP survived martial law, PMLN survived martial law and now PTI is showing courage. They all have a certain resilience.

What happens next could depend on some difficult questions for both sides, suggested Mohsin, the political scientist.

The question for the PTI is whether senior members of the party will decide they would rather be in power than be loyal to Khan and continue to be out of favor with the military establishment, she said .

Shah, the Lahore-based analyst, said the PTI must abandon its stance of refusing to talk to other political parties.

But the military establishment and Pakistan's political class as a whole must also try to understand why so many people, including young men and women, came out with such passion for their leader and the party on May 9, 2023, a she declared.

The question to ask here would be: what was the root cause of the anger among these people? Shah said. This is a question that must be answered to prevent another May 9th from happening in the future.

