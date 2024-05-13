PM Modi: Indian bloc leaders fear Pakistan's nuclear power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Muzaffarpur, Bihar on May 13, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

On May 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at India's opposition bloc, calling its leaders cowards who were afraid of Pakistan's nuclear power.

Addressing three consecutive rallies in Bihars Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran Lok Sabha constituencies, Prime Minister Modi apparently referred to a recent statement by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, without mentioning him by name.

The Indian bloc appears to have leaders who are afraid of Pakistan and have nightmares about its nuclear power, he said.

The remarks come against the backdrop of Mr Abdullah's comments that Pakistan has atomic bombs and does not wear bangles.

If Pakistan does not wear bracelets, we will force the country to wear them. I knew they didn't have cereal. Now I come to know that they don't even have sufficient supply of bracelets, the Prime Minister said.

But we need to take a hard look at the opposition which seems to be full of cowards and timid people, who give Pakistan a clean chit on terrorism, who question surgical strikes, and whose leftist allies even want our arsenal nuclear power plant be dismantled, he said.

Prime Minister Modi argued that the INDIA bloc had worked out a formula that would allow five of its leaders, if the coalition came to power, to enjoy one year of prime ministership each.

Imagine what kind of mess we would have if the blocs planned to have a different prime minister every year for five years. However, it is a diverse group that is doomed to failure, he said.

The ongoing elections are aimed at forming a government that will give new impetus to the position and influence enjoyed by the country, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also said that the money recovered from raids on politicians belonged to the country's poor.

I will tell you why they are shouting hoarsely against the action of agencies like the ED. During the previous Congress regime, the ED seized only 35 lakh, which could be contained in a schoolbag. Since we took over, the agency has recovered 2,200 crore, which would require transporting 70 small trucks, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that unlike his opponents who are keen to promote their progeny, I do not have a waaris (successor). Ordinary people are my waaris.

He reiterated the charge that parties like Congress and RJD are giving reservations to Muslims to continue their vote bank politics, but added that as long as I am alive, I will not let this happen. produce.

Kidnapping and extortion flourished under RJD rule in Bihar… NDA is fighting for social justice, 60% Union ministers from OBC/SC/ST categories, he asserted .

It has been several days since I challenged the Congress-led opposition to declare in writing that it will not have reservations on religious grounds. They are yet to respond, PM Modi said.

The prime minister also claimed that the opposition was considering imposing inheritance tax, but Modi would stand like a wall in their way, thwarting attempts to deprive people of their wealth.

He accused the opposition parties of deliberately hurting the sentiments of the people by making obnoxious statements on the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Targeting RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, without mentioning them by name, PM Modi spoke of the fodder scam, the land-for-jobs scam and attempts to grab credit to the work done by our ally (Chief Minister and JD(U) President) Nitish Kumar.

Speaking as the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway, he urged the people to turn out in large numbers and vote for the NDA to enable the formation of a strong government.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about his government's development track record, citing construction of highways at a rapid pace and emphasizing its commitment to social justice and empowerment, while blaming the opposition to try to put obstacles in the way of measures such as reservations for women. .