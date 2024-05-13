Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testifies in New York criminal trial against TrumpExBulletin





Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building to go to Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday. Julia Nikhinson/AP .

switch captionJulia Nikhinson/AP

Julia Nikhinson/AP

NEW YORK Out-of-court payments, confidentiality agreements and measures taken to protect Donald Trump were at the center of Michael Cohen's testimony Monday morning.

Cohen, known as Donald Trump's ex-lawyer, took the stand during the first criminal trial against the former president. Once known as his “fixer,” Cohen testified that he wanted to protect Trump and his reputation.

Cohen testified that before the 2016 election, he worked to keep negative stories about Trump out of the media and reduce the impact of the Access Hollywood Tape. Cohen said Trump at the time was performing poorly with female voters and that Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, was going to spin a story that she had an affair with Trump.

“He told me to work with [David Pecker of American Media Inc.] and take control of this…and gain the rights to life,” Cohen said, adding that Trump told him to “do what you need to do to keep this from coming to light.”

Prosecutors showed the jury text messages and phone call recordings associated with Cohen's testimony that he spoke with then-candidate Trump about payments to a former Playboy model and to Daniels, both of whom alleged he had relations with Trump. Trump has denied these affairs.

Cohen told Trump “it was all about the campaign” and “he wasn't thinking” about his wife, Melania. Trump said the payments to Daniel were made to protect his family.

Manhattan District Attorney prosecutors say Trump falsified business records to pay Daniels as part of a larger plan to influence the 2016 election.

Trump faces 34 counts alleging that reimbursements to Cohen for paying Daniels violated campaign finance law. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, claims the trial itself constitutes “election interference” because of the way it disrupts his bid for president in 2024. He must be present in court every day and is not therefore not able to campaign when he is.

This is Cohen's second trial in which he has testified against Trump in front of Trump. Last fall, he testified at a civil fraud trial, alleging that Trump inflated the value of his assets to get better deals.

Cohen testifies about several agreements the jury heard about

While on the witness stand Monday, Cohen testified about the deal negotiated between Trump, Cohen and executives at American Media Inc., to collaborate on positive stories about then-candidate Trump. He also testified that he learned of two allegations about Trump, an unsubstantiated allegation that Trump fathered an illegitimate child and an allegation that he had an affair with former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump's former doorman was paid $30,000 to keep quiet about the out-of-wedlock child story, Cohen said, and Cohen reviewed the deal. He then testified about buying McDougal's story.

“We had to get the story,” Cohen testified about McDougal’s story. Jurors viewed text messages between Cohen and executives of the National Enquirer tabloid, as well as call recordings, and Cohen said he spoke to Trump about the “Karen McDougal affair.”

He then testified that he negotiated Daniels' payment. The $130,000 settlement was negotiated, but payment was slow, he said:

“I was asked to keep it going until after the election,” Cohen said. “I was following instructions.”

The jury has already heard a lot about it. Cohen's testimony comes just days after Daniels took a stand against the former president. McDougal should not be called to testify.

Jurors also heard from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who was the first to testify about the details of deals made to report potentially damaging stories about Cohen and Trump. And jurors heard from Keith Davidson, the lawyer who negotiated the nondisclosure agreements and settlement payments for McDougal and Daniels.

Several former and current Trump employees, both from his flagship company and his administration, testified about the process by which Trump received personal invoices and paid personal checks, including those used to reimburse Cohen.

Background of the case

In 2019, Cohen told Congress that he discussed hush money “refunds” with Trump early in his presidency at the White House.

“And he says to me something like, 'Don't worry, Michael. Your January and February reimbursement checks are coming,'” Cohen told Congress. “They were sent by FedEx from New York. And it takes a while for it to go through the White House system.'”

Jurors received a photo, a meeting memo, copies of FedEx receipts. This week, the prosecution and defense will be engaged in the battle over whether Cohen is an unrepentant liar, as Trump claims, or whether he lied, but in this case he is telling the truth.

Cohen's journey from someone who once said he would “take a bullet” for Trump to someone who became a key witness against the former president has been a long one.

In 2018, the two men fell out amid a federal investigation into Cohen's financial dealings and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential race .

Before that, Cohen was doing Trump's dirty work: stiffing salespeople, intimidating journalists, making secret deals. But after the whole Stormy Daniels story blew up in 2018, Trump stopped paying Cohen's legal fees, and Cohen became what Trump very publicly called “a rat.” The Daniels case is at the heart of the criminal case against Trump in New York.

In late 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to a series of federal charges, including campaign finance violations related to paying money to two women in exchange for their public silence about their personal relationships with Trump. He said he did this “at the direction” of Trump.

In February 2019, Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee.

“Mr. Trump is a cheater,” Cohen told lawmakers at the time. “In my experience, Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be among Forbes' richest people, and deflated his assets to reduce his property taxes.”

Trump has long maintained he did nothing wrong and has repeatedly called Cohen untrustworthy. That did little to deter prosecutors who have made Cohen's account of working for Trump the cornerstone of their case against the former president. He is expected to be one of the final prosecution witnesses against Trump this week.

Cohen's testimony before Congress could be a harbinger of what the court may hear from him in future statements. Some of his testimony before Congress has already been corroborated. Hope Hicks, Trump's former communications aide, testified to the campaign's concern after the Access Hollywood tape was released before the 2016 election.

“I don't think anyone would dispute that belief that, after the wildfire that surrounded Billy Bush's tape, a second follow-up would have been nice,” Cohen told Congress in 2019. “And he was concerned about the effect it would have on the campaign, on how women perceived him, and ultimately on whether or not he would stand a chance in the general election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/05/13/1250844236/trump-trial-michael-cohen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos