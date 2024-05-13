PTI's Imran Khan to write to Army Chief General Asim Munir on country's crises





NCA seizes 190 million cash after finding suspicious transactions but no money laundering, says former PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan. AFP/ISPR/FileShehzad Akbar will be picked up from the airport if he returns: Imran. The former prime minister claims to have met Farah Gogi only three times. The private party NCA demanded not to disclose the agreement, he adds.

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeks talks with real power, incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will write letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) , General Asim Munir, on the deterioration of the economic and political situation. in a cash-strapped country.

While interacting with journalists in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Monday, Imran said: I will write a letter to the army chief on the [prevailing] situation in the country.

The PTI founder made the remarks days after handing over an important responsibility to former President Dr Arif Alvi, who had been working to bridge the gap between the establishment and the former ruling party.

The deposed prime minister, who was removed from power by a parliamentary vote in April last year, had assigned the task to Alvi after rejecting the army's demand to apologize for the May 9 riots and distanced his party from the violent protests that broke out in the country last year, shortly after his arrest.

Responding to a question on the $190 million settlement, the PTI founder said Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) seized the amount after finding it involved suspicious transactions, but not money laundering silver.

Under the PTI government, the NCA seized assets worth 190 million pounds from a property tycoon.

If the case continues in a civil court, the money will not return to Pakistan for 5 years.

A private party and Britain's NCA asked not to disclose the deal, he added.

When the incarcerated former prime minister asked him if he would then call Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shehzad Akbar and Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi to prove his innocence, the PTI founder replied that he had just met Gogi three times and that the meetings had been linked to his wife.

Shehzad Akbar will be picked up from the airport if he returns home in this situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court in Rawalpindi, in February 2024, indicted Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for the amount of 190 million.

The case of the 190 million settlement

Imran Khan Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are under NAB investigation linked to a settlement between the PTI government and the real estate tycoon, which allegedly caused a loss of $190 million to the exchequer national.

As per the charges, Imran and other accused are said to have adjusted the Rs 50.19 trillion sent by the British NCA to the Pakistani government as part of the deal with the real estate tycoon at the time.

They are also accused of obtaining undue advantage in the form of over 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

Under the PTI government, the NCA seized assets worth 190 million pounds from a property tycoon in Britain.

The agency said the assets would be transferred to the government of Pakistan and that the settlement with the Pakistani real estate tycoon was a civil matter and did not constitute a guilty verdict.

Subsequently, Imran Khan, the then Prime Minister, obtained approval from his cabinet for the settlement with the UK's crime agency on December 3, 2019, without disclosing the details of the confidential agreement.

It was decided that the money would be submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon.

Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad a few weeks after the then PTI-led government approved the deal with the real estate tycoon.

Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, Bushra and her close friend Farah Khan were made members of the trust.

Two to three months after the cabinet approval, the property tycoon transferred 458 kanals of land to Bukhari, a close aide of Imran, which he later transferred to the trust.

Later, Bukhari and Awan retired as directors. This trust is now registered in the names of Imran, Bushra and Farah.

NAB officials were previously investigating an alleged abuse of power in the process of recovering dirty money received from the UK crime agency.

Following the emergence of “irrefutable evidence” in the case, the investigation was upgraded to an investigation.

According to NAB officials, the PTI founder and his wife got land worth billions of rupees from the real estate tycoon to build an educational institution, in return for entering into a deal to to give legal cover to property tycoons with the black money received from British crime. agency.

