Trump's silent trial: Michael Cohen testifies





Michael Cohen, former lawyer for Donald Trump, arrives at the court in New York, March 13, 2023.

Eduardo Munoz | Reuters

Michael Cohen said Monday he feared there would be a “catastrophic” effect on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign if porn star Stormy Daniels went public with her claim that she had sex with the mogul billionaire real estate a decade earlier.

Cohen said Trump was very angry to learn that Daniels was researching his account again, five years after his personal lawyer and fixer at the time, Cohen, first informed Trump that the story potential became public.@u

“'I thought you took care of that,'” Trump said Cohen testified Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court during Trump's criminal trial. “'I thought it was under control.' “

Trump then said: “It’s a disaster, a complete disaster. Women are going to hate me,” Cohen, 57, testified.

“'The guys will think it's cool, but it'll be a disaster for the campaign!' “Trump was fuming, according to Cohen.

Cohen noted that at the time he learned that Daniels might be selling her story of a one-night stand with Trump, the Republican nominee at the time, Trump was “polling very poorly with women.”

“And that, coupled with the previous Access Hollywood tape,” upset Trump, Cohen said, referring to the infamous recording in which Trump bragged about kissing women and grabbing their genitals without prior consent.

Michael Cohen is questioned by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger as former US President Donald Trump sits with his eyes closed during Trump's criminal trial, accused of falsifying business records to conceal money paid to silence the star Stormy Daniels porn in 2016, in Manhattan State Court in New York. City, United States, May 13, 2024, in this courtroom sketch.

Jane Rosenberg | Reuters

Earlier Monday, Cohen said Trump warned him that “be prepared, there will be a lot of women coming forward,” once he announced he was running for president in 2015.

Cohen also testified about secretly recording Trump during a meeting aimed at reimbursing the publisher of the National Enquirer for paying $150,000 in hush money to a Playboy model to buy her silence about an alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen's revelations came during his first day of testimony at Trump's criminal trial in New York, where he detailed efforts to protect Trump's 2016 presidential campaign from damage caused by salacious revelations.

Once slavishly devoted to Trump, Cohen is now his avowed enemy and could be the key witness against him in this case.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 presidential election, in exchange for his silence on Trump.

Trump's reimbursement of Cohen for that reward while he was stationed at the White House is the basis of the Manhattan district attorney's case against the ex-president.

The Trump Organization reported Daniels-related reimbursements to Cohen as legal expenses.

But District Attorney Alvin Bragg says it was a crime of falsifying business records committed by Trump to hide the fact that hush money had protected his then-faltering presidential candidate at a key moment.

Trump, who denies having sex with Daniels, says the criminal charges are false. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee calls them an attempt by a Democratic prosecutor to hurt his chances of winning the upcoming election against President Joe Biden.

In addition to making the payment to Daniels, Cohen was closely involved in arranging another secret payment, to Playboy model Karen McDougal, by the editor of the National Enquirer in 2016 in exchange for her story of an affair with Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump sits with his eyes closed and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg looks on as Michael Cohen is questioned by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger during Trump's criminal trial, accused of falsifying business records to cover up money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels. 2016, in Manhattan State Court, New York, USA, on May 13, 2024, in this courtroom sketch.

Jane Rosenberg | Reuters

Cohen testified that when Trump announced in 2015 that he would run for the White House, it became clear that the married real estate mogul had taken on his secret personal life.

“Has Mr. Trump expressed concerns about negative stories about his personal life?” Assistant Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger asked Cohen, as Trump sat at the defense table.

Cohen replied, “Yes.”

“What did he say?” » asked Hoffinger.

Cohen responded that Trump said, “You know when this comes out, which is the announcement, just be prepared, there's going to be a lot of women coming forward.” » “

As Cohen began testifying Monday, telling jurors about his personal and professional journey, Trump listened with his eyes closed, the same way he did when other witnesses in the case took the stand.

“During the time you worked for Mr. Trump, how often would you say you met or spoke with him,” Hoffinger asked Cohen.

Cohen replied: “Every day and several times a day. »

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 13, 2024 in New York.

Spencer Platt | Reuters

He told the prosecutor that working for Trump for a decade “was an incredible experience in so many ways.”

“There have been some great moments and some not so good ones, but for the most part I have enjoyed the responsibilities that have been given to me, I have enjoyed my colleagues, the Trump children,” Cohen said, then that Trump's son, Eric Trump, was watching intently from the courtroom. Gallery.

“It was a big family.”

Cohen then explained how he used the encryption app Signal to communicate with David Pecker, then CEO of American Media, the publisher of the National Enquirer, and Pecker's lieutenant, Dylan Howard.

Cohen said he used Signal when it was “a sensitive matter that we wanted to keep private.”

He testified that in August 2015, Trump and Pecker met and that “what was discussed was the power of the National Enquirer at the checkout counter of so many supermarkets and bodegas that if we could publish positive stories about Trump, that would be beneficial and if we could publish negative stories about some of the other candidates that might be beneficial. »

Cohen said Pecker offered to alert Trump to any potentially negative stories about him so he could prevent them from being published.

In June 2016, Pecker and Howard alerted Cohen that Playboy model McDougal was interested in selling her story of an affair with Trump to the media, Cohen said.

Cohen said the impact of McDougal going public with his story could be “significant” and that he “immediately” informed Trump after hearing about it from US media.

“She’s really beautiful,” Trump said of McDougal when Cohen told him what Pecker and Howard had said.

“OK, but she’s looking for a story,” Cohen responded, according to his testimony Monday.

Trump then asked his fixer to verify that McDougal's story was not published, Cohen testified.

Cohen then backed up Pecker's previous testimony in which he told Trump it would cost $150,000 to “control” McDougal's story.

“No problem, I’ll take care of it,” Trump told Pecker, according to Cohen.

But Trump didn't reimburse Pecker, which angered the publisher, Cohen said.

During a meeting at the restaurant, Pecker told Cohen, “I need my money back,” Cohen testified.

“I said, 'Mr. Trump said he would pay you back and he would pay you back,'” Cohen testified.

Cohen said he later told Trump he was concerned about a dossier the U.S. media had on Trump.

“And one of the concerns that I had, that I expressed to Mr. Trump, was that if he [Pecker] go, there's a series of documents there that concern you,” Cohen testified.

Hoffinger asked: “Was Mr. Trump concerned about this?

“Yes,” Cohen replied.

He then said he recorded a conversation with Trump in September 2016 about purchasing the rights to McDougal's life story.

More Donald Trump news

Cohen said he secretly recorded Trump “so I could show it to David Pecker, and that way he would hear the conversation, that he was going to pay, that he was going to pay him back.”

“And I also wanted him to stay loyal to Mr. Trump,” Cohen testified.

The recording of the conversation between Cohen and Trump was later played to jurors.

Pecker and Howard also published negative articles in the Enquirer about Trump's primary Republican opponents, Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

“Some of the negative comments I received from David or Dylan were about Hillary Clinton wearing thick glasses, alleging she had head trauma, a Ted Cruz photo of her father with Lee Harvey Oswald claiming he was involved in the JFK assassination, articles about Marco Rubio in a swimming pool with several men, that he was doing some sort of drug binge,” Cohen testified.

“AM I [American Media] I would send the cover story and show it to Mr. Trump and he knew that David was loyal and involved and doing everything he said he would do at the August meeting and he actually did it.

Hoffinger asked Cohen if he remembered Trump's reaction to these stories.

“It’s fantastic, it’s incredible,” Trump said, according to Cohen.

Cohen, who has said in the past that he had “blind loyalty” to Trump while working for him, is expected to testify for several days.

Once Hoffinger finishes his first round of questioning, Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche will cross-examine Cohen.

Blanche is expected to expose Cohen's admitted history of often lying in service of Trump and his federal criminal guilty plea to tax crimes and campaign finance violations in connection with the payment of Stormy Daniels' hush money.

Todd Blanche, lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, sits in the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, U.S., Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Jeenah Moon | Reuters

“He's a convicted felon. And he's also a convicted perjurer. He's a convicted liar,” Blanche said in her opening statement about Cohen at the start of the trial.

On Friday, Blanche asked Judge Juan Merchan to silence Cohen, who has openly criticized Trump. The former president is subject to a ban on testifying in this case.

Merchan did not agree to gag Cohen, but he asked Bragg's prosecution team to let Cohen know that the judge wanted him to stop making public statements about Trump or anything other in the matter.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/13/trump-trial-michael-cohen-testifies-against-former-president.html

