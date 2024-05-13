European leaders must realize that the world has changed

The writer is editorial director and columnist at Le Monde

When Xi Jinping came to Paris five years ago for a bilateral visit, Emmanuel Macron invited Angela Merkel, then German Chancellor, and Jean-Claude Juncker, then President of the European Commission, to join him for discussions. They met China's strongman as a European team. Last week, Macron welcomed Xi again, but this time the only German at the table was Juncker's successor, Ursula von der Leyen. Chancellor Olaf Scholz chose to stay away.

It was unfortunate. Scholz's absence from the Elysee Palace weakened the message about Chinese overcapacity flooding European markets, conveyed to Xi with new determination from von der Leyen and the French president. It also showed how difficult it is for some Western leaders to grasp the profound changes brought about by Covid-19 and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Until 2022, France and Germany had pursued the same accommodating policy towards Russia. The lessons their leaders now learn from these mistakes, however, are different.

Berlin's immediate reaction to Moscow's assault on Ukraine in February 2022, reflected in the Chancellor's boldness Turning point speech announcing a new era, was rightly praised. Germany had invested so much in its relations with Russia that only a clean, albeit painful, break could be envisaged. In one year, Germany got rid of its unhealthy dependence on Russian gas. A question arose: would the EU's largest economy follow the same logic in its relations with China?

So far, Scholz's record suggests otherwise. While the EU has hardened its stance on China, the chancellor has taken a stand-alone approach, rejecting Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of a joint visit to Beijing in 2022. Last month he did not not informed his European Council colleagues of his second joint visit to Beijing. trip to China when they met in Brussels the day after his return. He met with Xi for more than three hours but made few public statements, marked by a conciliatory tone.

The notable absence of the foreign affairs and economics ministers from the chancellors' delegation, which included 12 representatives of major German companies, was a message in itself: the two ministers, both members of the Greens, are much more hawkish about towards China and Ukraine. This underlines the political nature of the debate on China policy in Germany. As was the case with Russia, Scholz's Social Democrats, or at least a leading branch of the party, seem stuck in a 20th-century vision of engagement through economic relations, a legacy of Willy Brandts. Eastern politics. Germany's structural economic dependence on China is at the heart of this relationship, notes Abigal Vasselier, an expert at Merics, a Berlin-based China think tank. Scholz led this visit as if Covid and the war in Ukraine had not happened, as if strategic dependence was not a problem.

This view overlooks another structural change underway in the global economy. In a report published only a few days Before Scholz's trip to China, Allianz, the German insurance company, warned that Germany and China were moving from complementarity to substitution, with some Chinese companies moving up the value chain and overtaking German companies.

These are the kinds of changes Macron had in mind when, in his usual dramatic manner, he proclaimed in a speech last month that the EU was in mortal danger. Like Scholz and Merkel, the French leader long believed that a dialogue with Vladimir Putin was the right recipe, until events forced him to face reality. Today, he says more radical change is needed, on all fronts.

A tougher stance towards China is easier for France, whose companies are less present there than those of Germany. But Macron's attitude towards China and Russia, entirely in line with the current views of the European Commission, stems from the same philosophy: the world has changed, mainly for the worse, and Europe must be much more energetic to counter these negative tendencies.

Among these trends are two great powers, China and the United States, which no longer respect the rules of international trade. Macron preaches strategic ambiguity with Russia, raises the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and promotes a stronger European defense that could only be financed by Eurobonds. Europe must protect itself and think strategically.

Much of this is anathema to Scholz and some other European leaders. There is room for debate on Macron's ideas. Even though France is a nuclear power, it does not have the economic leverage of Germany. But clinging to an outdated paradigm will not impress Putin, Xi or Trump, free from the yoke of the old international order.