Politics
Damning statement from Covid bereaved families on Boris Johnson in full
Boris Johnson's claim that his government saved thousands of lives during the pandemic is a gross distortion of the truth, bereaved families have said in a scathing statement outside Britain's covid inquiry.
Former Prime Minister was booed by crowds of people who had lost loved ones to the virus during the pandemic and left to cries of shame and liar after a day of being grilled by senior lawyer Hugo Keith KC Wednesday.
It comes after Mr Johnson's apology to the nation was interrupted by four people who protested in the courtroom at the start of his testimony.
Earlier, Mr Johnson stumbled over his comments when the inquiry heard he lost 5,000 WhatsApp messages between January 2020 and June 2020.
He also has implied the mad cow crisis in Britain did it skeptical about the threat of coronavirus as it was not as deadly as people originally believed.
Aamer Anwar, lead lawyer for Scottish group Covid Bereaved, led a press conference in west London, accusing the former prime minister of presiding over a disgusting orgy of narcissism.
Below is the statement in full:
Mr Johnson apologized today, but that apology is not being accepted by many mourners as he also claimed his government saved thousands of lives, which many see as a grotesque distortion of the truth.
Instead of solving a national crisis, Boris Johnson, in his own words, has presided over an utterly disgusting orgy of narcissism.
Millions of frontline workers have risked their lives without adequate PPE. The Johnson government has turned our care homes into killing grounds for elderly people treated like toxic waste.
Mr Johnson did his best to deny that his government's failures meant the UK had one of the highest COVID death rates of any major economy, but there is proof.
He has been dismissive of WhatsApps, but has been accused by senior members of his own government and inner circle of saying to let the bodies pile up rather than carry out a new confinement.
Johnson's excuse today is that his government was slow to understand the seriousness of COVID, but insisted it got the big decisions right.
However, in the biggest life-saving lockdown decision on every occasion, Boris Johnson delayed and sided with death.
The voice of the voiceless will be heard. The bereaved and all those affected by Covid deserve at the very least the truth from Mr Johnson.
Anna-Louise Marsh-Rees, from Covid Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru, added: It's very surreal to be here today, three years after my father's death, and to listen to the man who made the decisions that led to so many deaths. We all knew he was disorganized and dismissive, but you had no idea.
And I'm going to use some C words here, but not out of Dominic Cummings' lexicon, but I didn't realize how flippant, careless, chaotic, ignorant, but unfortunately not competent, conscienceless and 100% not contrite he was. .
It is very interesting that one of his biggest problems was dealing with the devolved nations, Scotland or whoever as leader of the Welsh group.
We assume this means Wales and Northern Ireland. It's like he's living under a rock.
How, how could we all know what was going on in China and Italy when he completely ignored it.
I mean, if the president needs a recommendation, I would say if you become prime minister, there has to be some sort of exam to do that and that has to include a memory test. THANKS.
And in a third statement released on the first day of Mr Johnson's testimony, Natalie Rogers of the Long Covid group added:
If the government had been competent, many of the millions of people who were still suffering from persistent symptoms of Covid-19 infection in March 2020 would not have had their lives ruined.
Johnson spoke about communication as one of the most important NPIs in stopping the spread of the virus.
The government failed to communicate on long Covid throughout the investigation. It was put aside.
The communication would have helped prevent people from dying as well as contracting long Covid, as people would have taken personal protective measures.
It's really, really disappointing that even though ministers are trying to bring the fact of long Covid to the attention of prime ministers. He was clearly skeptical and was not able to take the issue to the board and take it seriously.
