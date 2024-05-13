Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis raised the level of their bilateral relations





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday that there were no insoluble problems between their countries during negotiations in Ankara. The two countries have long been at odds over issues such as maritime borders, energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean, flights over the Aegean Sea and the ethnic division of Cyprus. There have been years of tension between the two countries, driving NATO allies and historic enemies to the brink of conflict, but after both leaders were re-elected last year, they began taking major steps scope to improve relationships. Despite disagreements, we are focusing on a positive agenda by keeping our dialogue channels open, Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Mitsotakis. Mr. Mitsotakis said that the frequent meetings of leaders over the past months have proven that we, neighbors, can establish an approach of mutual understanding, not as an exception but as a productive normality. “We showed today that alongside our proven disagreements, we can draw a parallel page of agreements,” he added. Mr Erdogan visited Athens last December and the two countries signed the Athens Declaration aimed at laying the foundations of a road map to revive relations. They agreed to boost trade, keep communication channels open, implement military confidence-building measures to reduce tensions and work on issues that divide them. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Reuters The two leaders disagreed on how to classify the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Mr Erdogan reiterated his view that it is a resistance movement and said he was saddened by the Greek view shared by many other Western countries that it is an organization terrorist. Let's agree to disagree, replied Mr. Mitsotakis. On Sunday, Mr. Mitsotakis told the Turkish daily Nationality that his visit to Ankara, the first in five years, was an opportunity to assess the progress made and to reiterate Athens' commitment to improving relations. Mr. Erdogan, speaking to the Greek daily Kathimerini on Sunday, said the main objective was to raise the level of our bilateral relations to unprecedented heights, adding that the neighbors had many issues on which they could agree while seeking solutions to their problems. However, the allies remain at odds over several issues, including maritime jurisdiction. Greece's plan to build a marine park in the Aegean Sea, which would be for environmental purposes, has upset Turkey, while Athens was annoyed by the Turkish decision to transform the ancient church of Chora, which was a museum for decades, in a mosque. Updated: May 13, 2024, 6:50 p.m.

