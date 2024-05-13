Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





ANI | Updated: May 13, 2024 8:19 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 13 (ANI): Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), currently lodged in Adiala jail, on Monday said he had “no problem with MP Sher Afzal Marwat s 'he follows the party line'. Pakistan-based Geo News reported. Khan's statement came after the PTI expelled Marwat from the party's top decision-making bodies. Speaking to reporters at Adiala jail, Imran Khan said, “There is no problem if Sher Afzal Marwat follows party policy. He said, “I have repeatedly requested Sher Afzal Marwat not to violate party policy. » The PTI founder said Marwat used to attack party leaders every other day. Expressing his anger, Imran Khan said Marwat made the controversial statement at a time when a Saudi delegation was visiting Pakistan. In his remarks, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledged Marwat's sacrifices and contributions for the PTI. He said the senior PTI leader should not have repeatedly violated party policy, according to the Geo News report. Imran Khan's statement comes after Marwat, who made headlines for his blunt and controversial remarks, found himself in a sticky situation after claiming that Saudi Arabia was also involved in the overthrow of the Khan-led government in 2022. Top PTI leaders have distanced themselves. of Marwat's declaration on Saudi Arabia. However, Imran Khan's party also issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat. Marwat was given three days to respond to the notice and explain his position on why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. This is not the first time that Marwat has received a notice from the PTI.

The notice, issued by the PTI central secretariat, said Marwat had issued “irresponsible statements” that damaged the reputation and interests of the PTI, despite clear instructions given by party founder Imran Khan. reported Geo News. According to the notice, Sher Afzal Marwat damaged his relations with his fellow PTI members and stakeholders through his actions and words. The show cause notice against the PTI leader reads: “If your response is not satisfactory or you fail to respond, further action will be taken. be taken in accordance with party policy and rules. During a television programme, Marwat claimed that Gohar had been “removed from the post of PTI chairman due to his unsatisfactory performance”. Marwat became a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan after winning the 41st National Assembly (NA) seat in the elections held in February. However, the senior PTI leader has been in the news in recent months for his remarks, which were rejected by the PTI leadership. The development comes after PTI chief Omar announced that Marwat had been expelled from the party's central and political committees as per the instructions of party founder Imran Khan, according to the Geo News report. Ayub said, “The PTI founder said Marwat tried to damage his personal relations with the kingdom. [of Saudi Arabia] as he has excellent relations with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. “Earlier, the PTI had appointed Sheikh Waqas Akram as Marwat of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly.(ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/no-problem-with-sher-afzal-marwat-if-he-follows-party-line-former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan20240513201908 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos