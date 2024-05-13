Depressed boy in Cirebon attracts Jokowi's attention









Cirebon – A, a 13-year-old boy from Cirebon City who suffered from depression and had to drop out of school, attracted the attention of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Jokowi provided a number of assistance. Special staff of the President's Personal Secretariat, Puput Hariadi, who provided direct assistance to A's residence in Kesambi District, Cirebon City, Monday (13/5/2024). He said this assistance came in the form of education fees which was a mandate from President Jokowi who felt concerned after learning the news via social media. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “I came here to convey the President's mandate for assistance. The assistance provided is assistance for education fees and school equipment,” Puput said. He indicated that the aid mandated by the President must be used according to the parents' knowledge and accompanied by the educational service because the aid is in the form of scholarships. “A message from the President who wants A***’s son to be able to return to school,” he said. At the same place, Acting Mayor of Cirebon Agus Mulyadi expressed gratitude for the attention the President paid to his citizens who were suffering from depression over the past year. “On behalf of the Cirebon City Government, we would like to thank the President, who paid attention to A***'s son, who has been suffering from depression for a year,” he said. He admitted that previously the Cirebon City Government, through the Social Service and Health Service, provided assistance to A and his family. “The city government also provided a scholarship to A***'s son and his younger siblings through college to ease the burden on their parents,” he explained. Apart from that, his party assured that A's family had benefited from social security for their survival. “For social security, the family is included in the DTKS. The most important thing is that the child's trauma is first healed so that he can return to school,” he emphasized. He hopes that a similar incident will not happen again in the city of Cirebon, considering that the growth of children is important to create a superior and successful generation. “I hope this incident does not happen again, especially since it concerns a 13-year-old child. We will try to restore Arya's condition so that she can become a generation of excellence and success,” he concluded. (orb/orb)

