Michael Cohen Recalls When He and Donald Trump Were Best Friends





It may be hard to believe, but 10 years before he invented the online taunt “Donald 'Von ShitzInPants,” Cohen considered Donald Trump his conspiratorial best friend.

That's the story Cohen told jurors at the ongoing secret trial in New York on Monday, in testimony that came closest to placing Trump at the head of what prosecutors say was an illegal election conspiracy from 2016.

The two men, one a billionaire businessman and TV star, the other his trusted lawyer and “fixer,” spoke “several times a day,” the prosecution’s main witness told jurors.

And when deciding whether to run for president, the two men were often side by side, Cohen testified.

Trump was focused on protecting his campaign from sex scandals, Cohen said.

A courtroom sketch of Michael Cohen as he was questioned by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger during Donald Trump's secret trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

“You know, when this comes out,” Cohen said, quoting Trump days before the 2016 presidential election was announced, “just be aware that there are going to be a lot of women coming forward.”

And there were more than two dozen of them. But Trump cared most about two: former Playboy Bunny Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels, who threatened to sell their stories in the months leading up to the election, Cohen said.

” Take care of it ! Cohen said Trump angrily told him when he learned in October 2016 that Daniels wanted to sell her history of having a sexual relationship with him.

Prosecutors say Trump falsified business records to hide $130,000 in hush money paid to Daniels just 11 days before the election.

“'It's a disaster. A total disaster. Women are going to hate me,'” Cohen burst out.

“It's an absolute disaster. Women are going to hate me,” Trump continued, according to Cohen. “Guys, they'll think it was cool. But it's going to be a disaster for my campaign.”

Cohen said Trump told him he met Daniels in 2006, while playing golf at a golf tournament with football star Ben “Big Ben” Roethlisberger.

“He said she loved Mr. Trump and that women preferred Trump even to someone like Big Ben,” Cohen added.

Upon learning that McDougal had come forward, Trump's first reaction was to praise her beauty, Cohen said.

His second reaction? Kill the story. Prosecutors say a $150,000 cash payment to silence McDougal was also part of the election conspiracy underlying Trump's indictment.

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's lawyer, leaves his Manhattan home to testify in Trump's criminal trial. REUTERS/Mike Segar

“She’s really beautiful,” Cohen responded to Trump. “I said, 'OK, but there's a story being purchased.'”

“Make sure this story doesn’t get out,” Cohen told Trump, ordering his fixer to acquire and remove the story.

Trump reacted with apparent glee, telling Cohen, “It's fantastic. It's incredible,” when told about draft National Enquirer articles that attacked his opponents, including one mocking thick glasses of Hillary Clinton and suggesting she might have a brain injury.

But he reacted with panic when the Access Hollywood story broke a month before the election, Cohen said.

“He told me we needed to put a spin on this,” Cohen testified. “And the idea he wanted to give was that it was a locker room talk, something that Melania had recommended or at least that's what he told me and that Melania thought that was the case.”

Happier times

When Trump asked him to work as a lawyer at the Trump Organization in 2007, “I was honored,” testified Cohen, who once boasted that he would take a bullet for the Republican Party front-runner.

“It was fantastic,” Cohen testified Monday about his decade working for Trump, calling the Trump Organization a “big family.”

“Working for him, especially for those 10 years, was an incredible experience in many ways,” Cohen told the jury.

Prosecutors have worked throughout the trials to cast Cohen as the loyal lieutenant who conspired with Trump mastermind and National Enquirer editor David Pecker to change the course of the 2016 election.

The three men met at Trump Tower in August 2015, shortly after Trump announced his candidacy, according to prosecutors.

Michael Cohen pictured standing behind Donald Trump. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

With Trump at the helm, they came up with a plan. The Enquirer would defame Trump's opponents, write favorable articles about him, and “pick up” negative and salacious stories that could harm the campaign.

Trump is on trial for allegedly falsifying business records to hide the secret $130,000 payment that buried one of those salacious stories, that of porn star Stormy Daniels, about a nasty one-night stand during a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006.

Cohen played a unique role in Trump's life, acting as a “fixer” and following in the footsteps of the dogged personal lawyer who worked for Trump earlier in his life, political operative and mob lawyer Roy Cohn .

Cohen did not work in the Trump Organization's legal office. He reported directly to Trump and often dealt with personal matters. On Monday, Cohen testified about an incident in which he asked a taxi driver to pay for repairs after hitting Trump's limousine.

Trump has attempted to distance himself from his personal lawyer since the FBI first raided Cohen's residence in 2018.

During the trial, his lawyers also tried to downplay his central role in Trump's life. Jeff McConney, the Trump Organization's longtime comptroller, appeared to let out a deep sigh when he was first asked about Cohen on the witness stand.

“He said he was a lawyer,” McConney said, drawing laughter from the courtroom.

Former President Donald Trump and attorney Emil Bove attend his criminal trial in New York. Spencer Platt/Pool via REUTERS

Hope Hicks, Trump's communications director at the Trump Organization, 2016 campaign and White House administration, agreed with her lawyer that Cohen was “not helpful” at times and “went rogue “.

“I used to say he liked to call himself a 'fixer' or 'Mr. Fix It,' and it was only because he broke it first that he was able to come fix it,” Hicks testified.

One of Cohen's roles was to shape perceptions of Trump in the press, trying to prevent negative stories from appearing in newspapers. He said he lied and intimidated people to please Trump.

“The only thing I was concerned about was doing a task that would make him happy,” Cohen said.

Prosecutors said Friday that Cohen was the penultimate witness in their case, which is expected to conclude this week.

Trump's lawyers said they would call two defense witnesses. They did not say whether any of those witnesses would be Trump himself, but the former president said he would take the stand.

Cohen and his former boss last faced off as adversaries in court in October, during Trump's civil fraud trial.

Cohen's time on the stand was very damaging.

He testified that Trump would set a highly inflated target for his net worth in the annual financial statements that banks used to lend money to Trump.

Cohen said he and the Trump Organization's then-CFO would falsely “reverse engineer” the supporting data to achieve this net worth goal.

This story has been updated.

