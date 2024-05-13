China's Xi Jinping highlights European divisions ahead of Putin's planned visit

Xi Jinping may have started his recent trip to Europe by answering tough questions in France about trade and Russia's war in Ukraine, but the Chinese leader ended his stay late last week with a clear message : despite frictions with a large part of the continent, China still has fans in some European capitals.

Beijing's power was visible in Belgrade and Budapest, where the streets were adorned with Chinese flags. As Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan landed at airports in both cities, folk dancers performed on the tarmac and, in contrast to the low-key welcome the couple received in Paris, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban were on hand to greet them. .

Chinese state media played up warm diplomacy, with headlines proclaiming China's ironclad ties with Serbia and golden friendship with Hungary. The two countries, the main beneficiaries of Chinese investment, announced an improvement in their relations with China during their visits, a symbolic victory for Xi which analysts say could play a role in easing European policy to the towards China in sensitive areas such as trade, security and human rights.

But in the rest of Europe, the red carpet welcome given to Xi by Vucic and Orban, both widely seen as illiberal and pro-Russia, may not play as well, analysts say, and point out the growing number of European capitals where Xi would meet such a warm embrace.

Sino-European relations have been strained by the European Union's growing list of problems. economic grievances with China, which could further degenerate into a real trade war. Also in the mix are suspicions throughout Europe on Beijing's global ambitions and influence, particularly its support for Russia including allegations that it supplies dual-use parts that help the Kremlin in the war against Ukraine.

Making his first visit to Europe in five years, Xi was pressed on these issues early last week by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Both will certainly closely follow any summit between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, which is expected to take place soon.

In Paris, Xi stressed that China plays no role other than that of contribute to achieving peace in Ukraine and denied that China's industrial overcapacity was flooding the European market.

Such tensions disappeared when Xi met with Vucic and Orban.

His visits to Serbia and Hungary send a very good message to the Chinese (domestic) public that we have close friends in Europe. Hungary and Serbia are true friends with whom we can do business, said Philippe Le Corre, senior researcher at the Asia Society. The Policy Institutes' Center for China Analysis, speaking at an event hosted by the center as Xi's tour kicked off last week.

But the inclusion of countries in his itinerary was embarrassing for Paris, as Orban and Vucic both attended the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing last October alongside Putin, Le Corre added.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is welcomed at Belgrade airport on May 7 for his two-day state visit. – Dimitrije Goll/Serbian Presidency/Anadolu/Getty Images

Shared future

Xi's visits to Serbia and Hungary helped him achieve another goal, that of destroying a world order he sees as dominated by the United States.

With the signing of a joint declaration, Serbs Vucic became the first European leader to pledge to join China in building a community of destiny. This concept, loosely formulated, calls for collaboration around common interests, suggesting that countries should not interact on the basis of alliances, nor be judged on their domestic policies and human rights records.

This is the highest level of cooperation between two countries and I am proud to have had the opportunity, as President of Serbia, to have had the opportunity to sign this declaration with President Xi, Vucic said Wednesday about the deal, which was accompanied by a free trade agreement and other commitments. by Xi on expanding agricultural imports and direct flights.

Xi also presented a shared worldview during his meeting with Orban in Hungary, a member country of both the EU and NATO. Orban, whose increasingly authoritarian rule has sparked concern within the EU, has defied growing concerns within the two blocs to evolve his country's relationship toward an ironclad comprehensive strategic partnership.

As well as being another symbolic victory for Xi, it could embolden Orban to oppose efforts within the EU to reduce supply chain risks and impose tariffs on Chinese goods, analysts estimate. Speaking in Budapest alongside Orban on Thursday, Xi appeared to hint at this, saying he hoped Hungary would take advantage of its rotating EU presidency starting in July to promote the stable and healthy development of relations with China. -EU.

The two leaders also signed some 18 cooperation agreements which Orban said cover sectors such as railways, IT and nuclear energy. Xi said the two countries would deepen economic, trade, investment and financial cooperation and advance key projects, including the Budapest-Belgrade railway.

Serbia and Hungary are already key destinations for Chinese investment, with Hungary emerging as an increasingly important production hub in Europe for Chinese automotive suppliers, including electric vehicle (EV) makers. In France, earlier this week, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters that Chinese company BYD was welcome to open a factory in France; but the electric vehicle giant seems to have already chosen its first anchor point for automobile production in Europe, committing at the end of last year to open a factory in Hungary.

Beijing may also be hoping other countries on the continent will take note, with analysts saying it all plays into Xi's efforts to portray parts of Europe as enjoying a clear-eyed view on China, unlike to others who imitate American efforts to contain it.

Being close to these countries fits with China's domestic narrative that there are smart countries in Europe that really understand China and do not support the United States and that China is working with these countries for the good of Europe, said Liu Dongshu, assistant professor of public and social sciences. international affairs at Hong Kongs City University.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping speaks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on May 9. – Vivien Cher Benko/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Gateways to Europe

But Xi's itinerary also highlights his limitations in Europe, others say, including in central and eastern Europe, where Beijing has already made considerable efforts to deepen ties and win goodwill, including through the flagship program of Xi's Belt and Road infrastructure.

A Chinese mechanism intended to strengthen relations with 16 central and eastern European countries has slowly lost support, partly because investments have not materialized on the scale hoped for, and also because China's support for Russia has deteriorated relations in a region with a recent history of Soviet domination.

Beijing's unlimited partnership and moral and material support for Moscow have infuriated the leaders and people of many (Central and Eastern European) countries, said Tamas Matura, senior researcher at the Center for European Policy Analysis. This has definitely weakened China's position in Europe.

At the same time, long-standing tensions with the Nordic countries and Italy's exit from the Belt and Road Initiative earlier this year, as well as recent visits to China by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, meant that none of these countries were ideal for a visit by Xi. » added Matura. France, he added, is likely seen by Beijing as creating potential for a diplomatic opening given its advocacy of Europe's strategic autonomy from the United States.

But there were few tangible signs from the trip that friction with Western European countries and the EU would ease, although Macron and Von der Leyen stressed the importance of dialogue and the visit of Xi's two days with the French president, which included a more personal trip. in the Pyrenees and the signing of 18 cooperation agreements.

And despite their limited economic weight, with 16 million inhabitants alone and a combined GDP of around a tenth of that of France, according to IMF figures Serbia and EU member Hungary could become increasingly valuable to Beijing as tensions with the bloc continue and the threat of a trade war looms.

Both Orban and Vucic are the kind of illiberal leaders who position their countries between rival geopolitical blocs, hoping to avoid too much dependence on any one of them, the former said. Hungarian MP Gabor Scheiring, assistant professor of comparative politics. at Georgetown University in Qatar. They don't care about democracy or human rights. For them, foreign policy is strictly pragmatic and concerns economic interests.

And that could be a boon for China.

Hungary and Serbia are strategic gateways for Beijing to Europe. The value of these two countries as gateways to Europe will increase as the trade war intensifies, he said.

CNN's Xiaofei Xu contributed to this report.

