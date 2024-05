Erdogan confirms conversion of ancient Istanbul church into mosque

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Monday the reopening of a mosque in Istanbul converted from a former Byzantine Orthodox church, in the face of Greek protests. Erdogan discussed the Church during a meeting in Ankara with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during a trip aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries. “The Kariye Mosque, in its new form, will remain open to all,” Erdogan said at a press conference alongside the Greek leader. “We have opened our Kariye mosque for worship and visits after careful restoration work.” Mitsotakis had appealed against the conversion of the Holy Savior in Chora, decorated with 14th-century Last Judgment frescoes that are still cherished by Christians. He complained to Erdogan about this latest decision. “I discussed with Mr. Erdogan about the conversion… I expressed my dissatisfaction to him,” the Greek prime minister said after his meeting with the Turkish leader. “It is very important to preserve the unique cultural value of this monument, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, so that it can remain accessible to all visitors.” – From the church to the mosque – The church was transformed into the Kariye Mosque half a century after the conquest of Constantinople in 1453 by the Ottoman Turks. It became the Kariye Museum after World War II, when Turkey sought to create a more secular republic from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. Erdogan ordered the reconversion of the building into a Muslim place of worship in 2020. The move follows an equally controversial decision regarding Istanbul's UNESCO-protected Hagia Sophia Cathedral. When the Kariye mosque reopened on May 6, the Greek Foreign Ministry called the decision a “provocation.” Erdogan said on Monday that he attached “great importance” to “protecting any monument that constitutes an element of UNESCO cultural heritage and making it accessible for the benefit of our nation and all humanity.” The changes were seen as part of Erdogan's efforts to galvanize his more conservative and nationalist supporters. Erdogan's ruling AKP party has Islamist roots. – Business objective – Despite the disagreement, both leaders said they were working to normalize relations after decades of tension. Erdogan called the meeting “an extremely productive, honest and constructive meeting.” “We believe that strengthening the spirit of cooperation between Turkey and Greece will be beneficial for both countries and the region,” Erdogan said. He said the two sides agreed to increase bilateral trade from $6 billion to $10 billion. “We have shown that beyond existing disagreements, we can turn the page,” Mitsotakis said. “We want to intensify our bilateral contacts. We continue on a positive path.” The two countries signed a cooperation agreement on disaster and emergency management, following the devastating earthquake in Turkey in February and forest fires in Greece last year. burs-ach/rlp/spb

