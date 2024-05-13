Mohammad Rizwan signs his autograph for a fan on the 'Release Imran Khan' poster during the 2nd IRE vs PAK T20I in Dublin





Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan was seen giving an autograph to a fan on the poster of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan during the second T20I against Ireland at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin on Sunday 12 may.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023 and faces serious charges of corruption, terrorism, contempt of court and rioting. He was accused of the May 9 violence and Pakistan's Supreme Court sentenced him to three years in prison in August last year.

Since he was imprisoned, the people of Pakistan have demanded the release of Imran Khan. During the match between Ireland and Pakistan, a fan carried a poster reading “Free Imran Khan”. above. Mohammad Rizwan, who was playing near the byline, signed an autograph on the poster at the request of a fan. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Pakistan leveled the three-match T20I series 1-1 with a seven-wicket win over Ireland. With a target of 194, the Men in Green chased it down in 16.1 overs. Mohammad Rizwan (75*) and Fakhar Zaman (78) shone with a brilliant fifty while Azam Khan made a vital contribution with an unbeaten 30 innings off 10 balls with a strike rate of 300.

Pakistan were in a shock position at 13/2 after the wickets of opener Saim Ayub and Babar Azam. Rizwan and Zaman rallied for the team and forged a crucial 140-run partnership until the latter was dismissed at 153/3. Then, Rizwan and Azam formed an unbeaten 42-run partnership to help Pakistan chase down the target.

