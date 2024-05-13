No 10 forced to deny Boris Johnson will use taxpayer-funded legal advice for Partygate





Boris Johnson on Thursday (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Downing Street was today forced to deny that Boris Johnson would use taxpayer-funded legal services in the police investigation into Partygate. They had had previously refused to say whether the Prime Minister would call on the government's legal department when asked repeatedly by Britain's HuffPost. But the Prime Minister's official spokesperson said: As far as the Prime Minister is concerned, he will not receive bespoke personal information. legal advice of the Government Legal Department in this regard. When it comes to the civil service, there are processes in place in terms of general support for civil servants, but I think the same approach will remain broadly the same. Pressed on the subject, he confirmed the Prime Minister would not receive taxpayer-funded legal advice regarding the investigation. It comes after No10 and the government's legal department refused to answer questions from Britain's HuffPost over whether Boris Johnson will use publicly funded legal services. Metropolitan Police Service investigating 12 allegations Violation of Covid rules rallies held at Downing Street and Whitehall during the pandemic. Among them are evenings Johnson reportedly attended a separate party held at his Downing Street apartment. May 20, an infamous bring your own drink A party was held which the Prime Minister admitted to attending, saying he thought it was a work event. There was also a Prime Minister's birthday party on June 19 and a farewell party marking the departure of a special adviser in the run-up to Christmas. Police said they needed to contact every person who attended the events – meaning the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie could be questioned. Detectives investigating the alleged rule-breaking parties are expected to contact more than 50 attendees this week. Officers will send formal questionnaires to these individuals for events that took place between May 20, 2020 and April 16, 2021. Anyone found guilty of breaking Covid rules without reasonable excuse could face a fixed fine. It comes after the leader of the Liberal Democrats wrote to the government's legal department to say Johnson should not receive taxpayer-funded advice or representation regarding alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions. Sir Ed Davey has written to Treasury lawyer Susanna McGibbon saying it would be completely unacceptable for the public to bear the cost of the Prime Minister's defence. This article was originally published on HuffPost United Kingdom and has been updated. Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.style.yahoo.com/news/no10-forced-deny-boris-johnson-122414919.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos