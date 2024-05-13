The long-awaited confrontation between Donald Trump and Michael Cohen is not at noon





Somewhere in Donald Trump's twisted, confused, almost empty mind, he relishes the approaching confrontation. Michael Cohen, his former fixer, will take a stand today against Drowsy Don in Manhattan and for Trump, it's part of his life story in a B-movie. He knows there are real consequences, but he doesn't can help but enjoy being the center of attention. He sees himself as a movie hero confronting the forces that try to bring him down. Like any true villain, he always sees himself as the hero. He appears as Gary Cooper in “High Noon”; the courageous and rugged individualist ready to save the nobility, as Lon Chaney Jr. admits: “People have to convince themselves of law and order before they do anything about it.” Maybe because deep down, they don't care. They don't care. »

But Trump is not salvation. It's the storm. And the reality is he's more like Lee Marvin in “The Man Who Killed Liberty Valance,” even though he'd like everyone to think he's John Wayne.

For the record, Michael Cohen is neither Gary Cooper in “High Noon” nor John Wayne as Tom Doniphon in “Liberty Valance.” Cohen is the city slicker Ransom Stoddard played by Jimmy Stewart in “Liberty Valance,” but with some more colorful swearing at his disposal than Stewart. Yet, as Stewart did in the film, Cohen will appear in a Manhattan courtroom to deliver the message that Trump does not want to accept: “All men are created equal,” as the Declaration states. 'independence. “A lot of people forget that part,” Stewart said in “Liberty Valance.”

Either way, the stage is set for an epic showdown of biblical proportions this week as Cohen testifies against Donald Trump in Manhattan. Cohen will help decide, one way or another, whether Trump will be held accountable for some of his alleged criminal activities over the past few decades, after escaping from his father's armpit and reigning supreme into the national public cesspool.

While the sensitive Mar-a-Lago document trial is on indefinite hold, the Georgia state lawsuit faces a significant appeals court challenge and the Jan. 6 trial in Washington awaits a hearing. Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity which may not come before the end of June. , the Manhattan trial against Donald Trump — often cited as the weakest case against Trump — looms as the only set of criminal charges Trump could face before the November general election.

Can Cohen be bombastic? Of course. Will he be in court? I saw him testify in Congress when he admitted his indiscretions and took his lumps. He frankly admits that he would still be part of Trump's inner circle if he hadn't been run over by the Trump bus.

The facts show that the case is anything but weak. Norm Eisen, the former ethics chief in Barack Obama's administration, recently said on the “Just Ask the Question” podcast that the facts themselves are clear enough. Trump tried to buy the silence of former adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom he had extramarital sex.

What would make it a crime is if Trump was trying to buy his silence in an effort to avoid voter scrutiny before the 2016 election.

This is why Cohen's testimony is considered the linchpin of the prosecution's case. Since Trump made Daniels pay him, he can effectively derail Trump's narrative that he paid her for a noble cause or any other reason. It will be Cohen facing Trump face to face in court – for the first time since Cohen left Trump – or if you prefer, he will be thrown under the bus. Cohen has been federally charged with campaign finance violations, tax crimes and lying to Congress. His credibility on the stand and with the jury can make or break Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case.

Eisen, who spent a lot of time with Cohen as he prepared for one of Trump's two impeachments, said he believed Cohen would act as expected. “He’s been telling me the same story for years. He is credible. And I don't think he'll take the bait thrown by Trump. I know the prosecutors spoke to him about the need for professionalism. I think he will deliver it.

Others aren't so sure.

Trump's lawyers asked Judge Juan Merchan to order Cohen to stop talking about the trial and Trump. While terms referring to Trump like “VonShitzinPants” have already been made public, Trump's lawyers pointed to a recent TikTok video posted this week by Cohen wearing a T-shirt that shows Trump behind bars as another reason to gag Cohen.

“Our request is that the court order the government to direct the witness not to speak about President Trump or this matter until the matter is concluded,” said Trump attorney Todd Blanche. In response, Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said the prosecution had repeatedly asked all witnesses to keep quiet, but “we have no control over what they do,” he added. .

The dramatic showdown between the two volatile men threatens to become the stuff of legend, or at least a WWE showdown on a bad Thursday night. It will certainly be historic. But it's not just Cohen's attitude or pomposity that is concerning. Will Donald Trump lose his mind in court and risk being jailed for violating his gag order? He has already been fined and the judge has warned him that he could end up in prison if he continues to speak out. Eisen said Trump might be taking a “calculated risk” by trying to push Cohen to lose his temper on the stand. “I don’t think he would make it,” Eisen said. At the same time, Trump faces the risk of not only spending a night in a secure detention center for contempt, but if he is convicted of a crime, a further violation of his silence order could weigh against Trump during the sentencing phase of the trial.

Having spent a lot of time with Cohen writing and researching his latest book, “Revenge,” I can say for the record that Cohen was very meticulous about putting the facts on paper – and left little room for conjecture. “I want the truth to come out,” he said several times. He did more than say it. I have seen him actively seek the facts and would not accept anything other than the facts.

Can Cohen be bombastic? Of course. Will he be in court? I saw him testify in Congress when he admitted his indiscretions and took his lumps. He frankly admits that he would still be part of Trump's inner circle if he hadn't been run over by the Trump bus. He admitted everything he did wrong – and continually explained that he did it all to benefit Donald Trump. Nothing he did was for himself.

Although Cohen is not historically a selfless man – again, something he candidly admits – he also continually told me that he wanted to do right by his wife and children and set the record straight. 'hour. I never caught him lying to me. So if it comes down to a battle of wits between Cohen and Trump, I would frankly say that Trump is only going into the battle half-cocked.

Having been in close contact with both men for a long time, I find Cohen to have the advantage. He is smarter, he has already been humiliated and paid the price for his pride. Trump has inflated self-esteem, has never been held accountable for what he does, and behaves like a five-year-old bully. More importantly, it's not that bright.

Of course, this could all blow up in the face of the prosecution. But prosecutors thoughtfully presented a wide variety of written evidence, including receipts, texts, emails and statements from David Pecker and Stormy Daniels, to establish why Donald Trump paid Daniels.

The evidence is indisputable and the defense, while yet to present its case, has offered little in the way of cross-examination that could destroy the prosecution's story. The only thing the defense did was ask for a mistrial – twice – to no avail.

Ultimately, Trump faces the same fate as hot-tempered, angry, narcissistic, and purely fictional Liberty Valance. But it won't be John Wayne or Jimmy Stewart who level Trump.

Let the facts show that Trump is the instrument of his own demise. He chose Michael Cohen. He chose Stormy Daniels. Trump lacks morality, responsibility, intelligence, humility and empathy towards all people on the planet.

Ultimately, there is no grand conspiracy to bring down Donald Trump. He once said he was “the storm”. Jeffery Epstein, among others, said Trump had a morality problem (and I assume Epstein would know that). In short, Donald Trump has created the Trump myth in his head and it is falling apart. via self-inflicted wounds.

The guy standing in the shadows and shooting him down is just a reflection of himself.

