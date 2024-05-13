China, Serbia eye 'common future' as Xi Jinping heads to Europe





China and Serbia agreed to pursue a “common future” as President Xi Jinping visited the Balkan country as part of his bid to forge stronger relations with allies on the bloc's borders European. Xi is on his first European tour in five years, and the trip has been seen as an effort to strengthen ties with pro-Russian Eastern European countries that are major beneficiaries of Chinese investment. “We are making history today,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told a large crowd gathered outside the Serbian presidential palace to welcome Xi, clapping and chanting “China, China.” The two countries signed 29 agreements promoting legal, regulatory and economic cooperation. Serbia will also become the first European country in years to conclude a free trade deal with China when the deal signed last year comes into force on July 1. Vucic said that as of 2020, China has been the largest investor in Serbia and its investments have increased 30-fold over the past decade. The free trade agreement will guarantee tariff-free exports for 95% of Serbian products to China over the next five to 10 years, he said. Xi said China was ready to import more high-quality agricultural products from Serbia and would welcome more direct flights between Belgrade and Chinese cities. The two leaders boast of a rock-solid partnership. Along with Hungary, Serbia is the strongest European supporter of China's massive Belt and Road infrastructure project in parts of Asia and Europe. “Serbia became China's first strategic partner in Central and Eastern Europe eight years ago, and it becomes the first European country with which we will build a community with a shared future,” Xi said. Both leaders said they would support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, meaning Serbia considers Taiwan, considered a breakaway province by Beijing, to be part of China, just as China considers Kosovo , which declared its independence in 2008, as part of Serbia. . “We will confront hegemony and power politics together,” Xi said. SYMBOLISM OF THE VISIT Xi's visit comes on the anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999, during a campaign against the former Yugoslavia aimed at forcing the late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic to end the repression against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

NATO said the bombing, which killed three Chinese journalists and injured 20 Chinese nationals, was accidental. This sparked outrage in China and an apology from then-US President Bill Clinton. “The Chinese people value peace but will never allow a historic tragedy to happen again,” Xi said in an opinion piece in the daily Politika. Vucic said the two countries agreed to create an intergovernmental technology committee that would allow Serbia to access the latest technologies and use artificial intelligence. China has mines and factories across Serbia and has lent billions for roads, bridges and new facilities, becoming Serbia's key partner in developing much-needed infrastructure. Xi left France on Tuesday (May 9) after a two-day trip during which he offered no major concessions on trade or foreign policy, even as President Emmanuel Macron pressed him on access to the market and on Ukraine. Source: Tribune

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rtvonline.com/english/international/14376 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos