



By Laurence Butt

At the heart of South Asia lies Pakistan, a nation with a rich history, diverse cultures and complex politics. Since its creation in 1947, Pakistan has gone through a tumultuous journey of democracy, military rule and political instability. Today, it finds itself at a critical juncture, grappling with complex challenges ranging from economic difficulties to regional tensions, all against the backdrop of a dynamic and evolving political landscape. As the country continues to shape its future amid internal and external pressures, it becomes imperative to understand the intricacies of Pakistan's political dynamics.

In November 2023, Khan, who was an ousted popular political candidate in 2018, found himself the target of an assassination attempt and was subsequently arrested by the Pakistani government on corruption charges. Many prominent members of his party have been subject to similar surveillance, seen by their supporters as nothing less than political persecution. Khan was banned from political participation for five years, while his party was also banned from participating in elections for the same period. After numerous riots and accusations, calm finally returned and many looked to the upcoming elections as an opportunity for justice.

Pakistan's 2024 elections were eagerly awaited and seen as an opportunity for change. On February 8 this year, Pakistan held elections to select members of the 16th National Assembly, despite allegations of pre-election fraud. There was widespread speculation that the election would be decided in advance by special interests such as the military and intelligence agencies, said Dr. Christine Kim, an assistant professor of international studies at Cedarville University. But actual election results showed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded in 2018, remain popular with voters. Despite numerous legal and political difficulties, independent PTI candidates won 93 of the 336 seats in the 16th National Assembly.

Dr. Glen Duerr, chair of the Department of History and Government and professor of international studies, highlighted past military incursions into Pakistan's electoral process, as well as their restrictive form of Sharia law and endemic corruption.

In that sense, not much has changed, Duerr said. However, a major problem revolves around former Prime Minister Khan. this could plunge Pakistan into even greater chaos.

Khan and his party experienced significant setbacks in the political and personal sphere with assassination attempts and the outlawing of the party. The party continues to divide.

His accession to the post of Prime Minister and his dismissal deeply divided Pakistan. He is deeply unpopular in some parts of the country because of his Western outlook and standards, some of which are very negative and narcissistic, Duerr said. However, the legal situation is somewhat politically motivated, reducing trust in the system among its supporters.

Despite setbacks, Khan and his party have supporters and have proven popular, specific to certain demographics.

Imran Khan and his party proved popular despite his party being stripped of its election symbol. Female voters, in particular, actively campaigned for PTI-backed candidates, Kim said. The PTI has established itself as a major political force in Pakistan.

The much-vaunted political reforms that appear to have taken place, such as updating electoral rolls and introducing biometric verification systems, appear to have undermined further democratic freedom.

The reforms led to a slight erosion of democratic governance in Pakistan, which was neither free nor fair before previous elections anyway, Duerr said. According to Freedom House, the score between 2023 and 2024 fell from 37 (out of 100) to 35. Overall, the reforms appear regressive and arbitrarily targeted at Khan. In some ways, this mirrors what has been happening in American politics. There have been missteps, but probably not so much as to prevent a candidate from holding office.

Fortunately, religious minorities, including Christians, seem to escape most political attacks.

Depending on the party in power, minorities may be much better protected or much more vulnerable, Duerr said. In general, any moderate party is generally well regarded by all minorities, not just Christians, as they are more likely to be free within society.

But this does not mean that they escape all persecution.

According to the Global Watch List compiled and published annually by Open Door Ministries, Pakistan ranks seventh in the world in terms of persecution against the Church, Kim said. We must pray for these brothers and sisters in Pakistan, who must worship Jesus in a politically unstable, economically unstable and religiously oppressive country.

As Pakistan grapples with internal conflicts and external pressures, the 2024 elections represent both hope for change and uncertainty for the nation's future. These elections not only challenged preconceptions about power, but also raised questions about the future of democracy in Pakistan. As the country navigates political doubt, the resilience of its democratic institutions will be tested. While it certainly hasn't gone as smoothly as hoped, many minority groups, including Christians, are happy that their voices are still being heard.

Laurence Butt is a junior IT management major and off-campus reporter for Cedars. When he's not writing articles, he enjoys hanging out with his friends, spending time outdoors, and trying to get good at video games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cedars.cedarville.edu/2024/05/ballots-battles-and-beyond-pakistans-2024-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos