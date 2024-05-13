Jokowi highlights importance of modern medical equipment in hospitals and community health centers





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo stressed the importance Medical equipement Modern technology is available in all public health facilities, without exception Public Health Center. Currently, the government, through the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes), continues to send medical equipment such as CT scanners, catheterization laboratories and mammograms. hospital in a number of regions. “Therefore, now the Ministry of Health sends a lot of CT scans, catheterization laboratories, mammograms or, at a smaller level, namely to the districts, to the health centers, there are pregnancy ultrasounds,” he said. Jokowi declared during his examination Hospital Regional General Hospital (RSUD) dr. HLM Baharuddin, M.Kes in Muna Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province, Monday (13/5/2024). Also read: Jokowi praises health services at Baharuddin Hospital, Muna Regency The Head of State stressed that medical equipment is necessary especially if the health establishments of a district or a city are far from the province. According to Jokowi, a number of chronic diseases will become a problem if they are not treated properly with the presence of these medical devices. “The problem is that if in a remote district or town in the province the situation is not dealt with immediately, it will become a problem,” he said. Also read: Experts remind Jokowi that KPK leadership does not necessarily have to come from the prosecutor's office and the national police The official does not deny that two non-communicable diseases, heart disease and stroke, are often predominant in almost all regions. “What I see in almost every region, the disease that stands out is stroke, heart disease,” Jokowi was quoted as saying in a press release from the Presidential Secretariat on Monday. A number of ministers and officials were seen accompanying Jokowi during the visit, namely Minister of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Commander Acting TNI General Agus Subiyanto. Governor of Southeast Sulawesi, Andap Budhi Revianto, and Plt. Regent Muna Bahrun.

