Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi a day before filing nomination | News from India
PM Modi paid homage to the statue of educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at Malviya Chauraha in Lanka region before starting the tour. PM Modi will also take a ritual dip in the Ganga and seek blessings from Baba Vishwanath.
The arrival of the Prime Minister was announced by the resounding echoes of conch shells and the rhythmic beating of 'dhols' and 'damrus'. The Prime Minister, vying for a third consecutive term, has his eyes set on the elections scheduled for June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.
A gathering of women in saffron attire led the procession in front of Prime Minister Modi's vehicle, symbolizing 'matrashakti'. The roadshow route extended up to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, passing through Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi and Godaulia.
PM Modi will stay overnight at BLW guest house after visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. His convoy is expected to pass through several areas including Maidagin Chauraha, Kabirchaura, Lahurabir, Teliabagh Tiraha, Chowkaghat Chauraha, Lakdi Mandi, Cantt Overbridge, Lahartara Chauraha, Manduwadih Chauraha and Kakarmatta Overbridge.
BJP office bearers highlighted that people from various Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil and Punjabi communities would extend a warm welcome to Modi at 100 points across 11 zones during the tour.
