Imran to write to army chief on current 'crisis situation'





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday said he would write a letter to Army Chief General Asim Munir regarding the current situation in the country.

Khan, currently detained in Adiala prison, has recently remained defiant and refused to bow to military pressure. Khan also stood firm in the face of calls to apologize for the May 9 incidents and distanced his party from last year's violent protests that erupted across the country after his arrest.

Khan's challenge follows the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)'s recent press conference, during which he urged those involved in the May 9 protests to seek forgiveness and abandon the policy of “l “anarchy” before engaging in dialogue. The military spokesperson categorically rejected the prospect of dialogue with individuals who have targeted military installations and disrespected the country's martyrs.

Addressing the media in Adiala Prison on Monday, Imran Khan expressed his intention to correspond with the army chief regarding the state of the country. He said: “A government must be formed in accordance with the public mandate, without which the country cannot function. »

Khan highlighted the dire economic situation, citing the staggering Rs 13.3 trillion in tax collection, contrasting with the Rs 9.3 trillion paid in loan interest. He asked: “How can a nation of 240 million people survive in such conditions? Predicting further increases in electricity and gas prices ahead of the budget, Khan warned of impending unrest for the salaried class.

Expressing concern over the ongoing protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) over inflated electricity bills, Khan lamented what he perceived as the demise of democracy in the country. He cited recent government changes in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, where his party's government was recently ousted, and predicted further unrest due to rising taxes and utility bills in the next budget.

Regarding the allegations against him, Khan addressed the issue of a 190 million contract, attributing demands for secrecy to a property tycoon and the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA). He clarified that the funds seized in the UK were due to suspicious transactions and not money laundering. Khan highlighted Pakistan's losses in foreign legal cases and defended the allocation of funds to the Al-Qadir University Trust.

He said that Nawaz Sharif bought a bulletproof car for just 600,000 rupees from Toshakhana (the depository of state gifts), and he is still believed to be absolved of all charges. He said Zardari had taken three vehicles from Toshakhana and was seeking immunity from the court. Khan said Hasan Sharif had sold a property worth Rs 18 billion and no one was discussing it. He mentioned a fourth case related to Toshakhana which will be brought against him. I will not leave the country like Zardari and Nawaz Sharif…they own palaces abroad and shop there, he said.

Responding to questions about Shahzad Akbar and Farah Gogi, Khan clarified that he had met Gogi only three times as she was related to his wife, Bushra Bibi, and hinted at the repercussions for Akbar upon his return to the country.

In the current circumstances, if Shahzad Akbar comes [back to the country]he will be picked up from the airport, there is a law of the jungle in the country and the king of the jungle runs everything, he said in a veiled reference to the army chief.

Khan acknowledged that party chief Sher Afzal Marwat had contributed significantly to the party's efforts. Nonetheless, he said Marwat had been repeatedly warned against violating party policy.

Explaining the dynamics within a political party, Khan said: The conflict lies in external forces; there should be unity within the party… Yet Sher Afzal has constantly targeted party leaders, undermining discipline. When a party remains disciplined, it prospers; otherwise, it looks like a Trojan horse.

Highlighting a specific incident, Khan noted Marwat's controversial statement during a visit by the Saudi delegation. He highlighted the importance of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman convening the OIC conference twice at the request of Khan during his tenure as prime minister.

On Marwat's overall contributions, Khan acknowledged his efforts for the party but stressed the importance of adhering to the party's policies. Even if he complies with the party's directives, there is no problem… He has received a notice, and if he responds, it would be satisfactory, Khan noted.

When asked if he would consider meeting Marwat in prison, the PTI founder refused to comment, leaving reporters without a response.

