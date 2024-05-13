Trump remains calm in court. His emails tell a different story.





At the end of a tense day of hearings at his criminal trial in Manhattan, former President Donald J. Trump sent an email to his supporters Thursday with a dramatic subject line: I stormed out of court !

The reality was much more discreet.

At the end of the day, Mr. Trump calmly left the courtroom, as is the case with many criminal defendants. He walked toward reporters and a camera stationed in the hallway and gave a minute-long statement attacking the case, the judge and the proceedings. Then he left the building and returned home.

Yet in his message to his supporters, Mr. Trump portrayed himself as a firebrand who fled the debates in anger because of a perceived injustice. I am done with election interference, he wrote. Joe Biden and the LIARS in the media can spread LIES LIES while I'm stuck in court and gagged!

Such exaggerated portrayals have become typical of Mr. Trump and his presidential campaign in the weeks since the trial began in which he is accused of falsifying business records linked to a secret payment to a former porn star .

As Mr. Trump sits in New York for the first criminal trial of a former president, he and his campaign have sent a barrage of emails and text messages to his supporters describing a highly dramatized account of his actions in the room courtroom, where the debates take place. much more prosaic than he describes.

Trump campaign emails often contain elements of truth. The former president is, for example, under a veil which prevents him from attacking witnesses, jurors and others.

But the messages often evade details or nuance in order to support Mr. Trump's general claims that his trial is a politically motivated witch hunt. Despite his claims of forced silence, the silence did not stop Mr. Trump from sharing his perception of the matter.

And fundraising emails frequently insist that the accusations against him are part of a broader election interference effort orchestrated by President Biden, a claim that is baseless and lacking in evidence. The New York case is being overseen by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, who operates outside the jurisdiction of the Justice Department.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, defended the fundraising emails and said more Americans are turning out every day to support President Trump as they watch him get politically persecuted by Joe Biden and the corrupt Democrats in this sham show. trial.

On the campaign trail, Mr. Trump is so aggrieved by the charges against him, the conduct of prosecutors and the rulings of the judge, Judge Juan M. Merchan, that he can barely stop himself from springing from his seat like each day. concludes.

But the types of outbursts he describes would constitute violations of expected decorum. During the legal proceedings, Mr. Trump's demeanor has been relatively restrained, although he sometimes appears upset by the testimony.

Mr. Trump occasionally met with his lawyers, sometimes making comments audible enough to draw a rebuke from Judge Merchan. But he generally remained still and silent, even appearing to fall asleep or close his eyes.

At least five fundraising messages claimed that Mr. Trump stormed in or out of the courtroom. Journalists covering the trial said his movements were more discreet.

On at least six occasions, Mr. Trump sent emails to his supporters announcing an impending emergency news conference. In a message this month, he explained: “I am bypassing the lying FAKE NEWS media and delivering a message directly to the PEOPLE.

But these emergency news conferences refer to remarks Mr. Trump usually makes when he enters court in the morning and leaves in the afternoon. His comments differ little from what he said in interviews on the campaign trail. And they are delivered to journalists, in front of a camera posted outside the courtroom for the duration of the trial.

Yet such exaggerations are consistent with the broader strategy Mr. Trump and his team are using in the face of the unprecedented reality of a major presidential candidate grappling with four separate criminal cases.

Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist, said emails from the Trump campaign about the lawsuit reflected the need to deal with a constant stream of headlines about the former president's legal troubles.

Most campaigns try to make themselves known in the news; the Trump campaign is sort of the only news, Mr. Wilson said. And that is why they prepare lemonades from lemons in many ways.

At the heart of this effort, he said, was the dramatization of certain events. The campaign's message, Mr. Wilson said, is not that of the court stenographer, nor that of The New York Times' coverage of what happens in the courtroom.

The Trump team has been trying for more than a year to use investigations into Mr. Trump to shore up political support among its conservative base.

After Mr. Trump was indicted last spring in Manhattan, polls showed a surge in support for him among Republicans. The former president frequently asserts that each indictment only makes him more popular. And her campaign reported raising millions of dollars after her fourth indictment, in Georgia, when she sent solicitations using a mugshot taken by authorities there.

A Trump campaign official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss data that was not yet public, said the campaign was raising about $1 million each day of the Manhattan trial. These numbers cannot be independently verified until campaign finance reports are filed, weeks after the trial ends.

Mr. Trump's emails from the Manhattan trial do little to contradict the facts of the case or the day-to-day details of the courtroom. But his campaign has been aggressive in sending out fundraising solicitations that revolve around silence in the matter.

Last month, before a hearing to determine whether he had violated the silence order, he wrote down what he told supporters as his parting message, saying that if things don't work out as we wish, I could be thrown into prison. But at the time, prosecutors asked the judge only to fine Mr. Trump $1,000 for each offense.

Judge Merchan ultimately found Mr. Trump in contempt of court and fined him $9,000 for nine violations of the hush order. Then, last week, he again charged Mr. Trump with contempt of court for another violation, warning him that he faced prison time if he continued to violate the order.

The judge made it clear that he considered this sanction a last resort. The last thing I want to do is put you in jail, Judge Merchan told Mr. Trump.

Hours later, the Trump campaign sent out an emergency fundraising newsletter. The subject line: They want me in HANDCUFFS.

Kate Christobek contributed reporting.

