Xi, Macron and the alignment changes





Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent European tour, conducted from May 5 to Friday last week, attracted notable interest amid geopolitical changes and economic uncertainties. Xi's visit to the continent, the first in five years, demonstrates the changing dynamics of China's engagement with European countries, particularly in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and tensions current world. Xi's travel plans notably omitted Italy, the only European G7 country that had previously signed the BRI, before formally withdrawing from it in December last year. The move indicates a decline in European enthusiasm for China's expansive economic project. Instead, Xi visited Hungary and Serbia, two smaller European economies that rely heavily on Chinese investment. Hungary took the lead among EU members in becoming the first to join the initiative, with China becoming its main investor. These selections reflect a nuanced approach by Beijing, aiming to strengthen its influence in smaller, strategically positioned nations amid growing skepticism from major European powers. The exclusion of Italy from Xi's itinerary is particularly significant, suggesting a reassessment of China's approach to Europe, perhaps due to the mixed results of its investments and trade deals. partnership in larger economies. France played a crucial role in Xi's European tour. The importance of this visit cannot be overstated, especially given French President Emmanuel Macron's vocal advocacy for European strategic autonomy. Macron's position, expressed in his speech at the Sorbonne on April 25, positions Europe as a counterweight rather than subject to American influence. This fits well with China's aspiration to promote a multipolar world, which would strengthen its global influence. Discussions between Xi and Macron likely focused on deepening economic relations and political collaboration, with both leaders seeking mutual benefits. With Macron halfway through his final presidential term, his desire to assert France and, by extension, Europe as an important global player aligns perfectly with China's strategy of exploiting European divisions for its geopolitical interests. This summer, the Paris Olympics present a particular diplomatic platform for Macron, who intends to use the event as a stage to advocate for a global ceasefire, particularly in the context of ongoing conflicts, such as between Russia and Ukraine, which underline its broader ambitions on the world stage. The symbolic weight of an Olympic ceasefire, combined with the presence of international leaders at the Games, could provide Macron with the leverage needed to facilitate peace initiatives, or at least bring them to the forefront of global discourse. China's role in this context is crucial. As an important player in international sports and a key influencer in global politics, China's support or participation in such initiatives could determine their success. Additionally, Xi and Macron's joint statement condemning violence in global conflict zones hints at a potential collaborative stance during the Olympics. The visit also highlights broader strategic concerns within Europe. Europe finds itself in a delicate position as competition between the United States and China intensifies, balancing its strategic autonomy with its economic and security interests. Macron's vision for Europe, which involves economic engagement with China and maintaining security ties with the United States, perfectly reflects this dilemma. However, uncertainties remain about the feasibility of this delicate balancing act. Europe's internal divisions, economic dependencies and the geopolitical landscape make it difficult to pursue a coherent strategy. The position of other European countries, notably Germany, would play a crucial role in determining European strategy towards China and the United States. Xi's visit to Europe reflects broader changes in the global distribution of power. China's strategic realignment in Europe involves prioritizing smaller, investment-hungry nations and maintaining crucial relationships with key players such as France. For Europe, and particularly for Macron, the visit and subsequent developments offer an opportunity to redefine Europe's role on the world stage, balancing major powers while striving to carve out space for itself. strategic autonomy. The unfolding events have profound implications for world politics. The strategies adopted by China and the responses of European countries will not only shape their bilateral relations but also influence the broader international order in the years to come. Meng Chih-cheng is an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at National Cheng Kung University.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind, or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2024/05/14/2003817818 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos