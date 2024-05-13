Here's Who's On and Off the List of Trump's Most Likely VPs





Top line

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who was rumored to be in the running to join former President Donald Trump's 2024 Republican presidential ticket, defended him outside his secret trial Monday, marking the first of Trump's vice-presidential contenders to make the trip to Manhattan criminal court. is on the rumor list.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at SNHU Arena on January 20, 2024… [+] in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Getty Images Timeline

On May 13, Vance lamented the psychological torture he said Trump endures in the dingy courtroom in a tweet Monday, before appearing alongside Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., outside the courthouse, where Vance arrested Judge Juan Merchan's daughter, Loren Merchan. , for his role at a consulting firm that works with Democratic candidates (something Trump is not allowed to do under a hush order issued by Merchan).

On May 11, Trump denied a report that his former challenger, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (who has not supported Trump since dropping out of the race) was in the running for his vice presidential pick , writing on Truth Social that she was not considered. . . . but I wish him good luck!

On May 6, Trump shared his views on 11 potential vice presidential candidates at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, calling Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., incredible as as a campaign substitute; North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is very rich (Forbes estimates he is worth at least $100 million); and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, someone I love, he reportedly said in a recording obtained by Axios.

On May 2, Vance, Burgum, Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, and Scott topped Trump's frequently changing list of vice presidential candidates, all of whom were scheduled to attend a donor event in Florida, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with his thinking.

On April 29, Trump eliminated Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake from his shortlist, the Washington Post reported, citing five anonymous sources who said Trump had expressed annoyance and frustration with Lake and had sought to distance himself from her, fearing she would lose the Arizona Senate race and she would be associated with his loss.

On April 28, Trump showed increased interest in Burgum, hosting him and his wife at Mar-a-Lago over Easter, Axios reported, citing four sources familiar with the matter who said Trump brought up Burgums' name to several times in recent weeks as someone who had little baggage. and the ability to attract moderate voters.

On April 28, Trump met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Miami, the Washington Post reported, raising speculation that he might be in the running, although the meeting was reportedly intended to recruit DeSantis' donor network for helping Trump and burying the hatchet after Trump repeatedly attacked DeSantis while he was still in the presidential race.

April 28 Vance said in an interview on Fox News on Sunday that he had never spoken to. [Trump] for vice president, although his name is often bandied about among the press and pundits as a potential choice, adding that he would have to seriously consider it if Trump asked him to be his vice presidential nominee.

April 26 Noem, who Trump said was a strong potential choice, admitted in her new book that she shot and killed her family's untrainable and dangerous 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, then turned the gun on on one of his wicked, wicked goats. The Guardian reported obtaining an advanced copy of the book No Going Back: The Truth on Whats Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, sparking bipartisan outrage and effectively hurting her chances as vice president.

On March 21, Trump was considering Rubio, NBC reported, while Rubio told Politico in response to the report that he had not spoken to anyone in the Trump campaign about the prospect, but had called him a incredible honor and opportunity.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was also absolutely on Trump's short list on Feb. 29, the former president told Fox News in an interview alongside the Texas governor at the southern border, but Abbott then told Austin NBC affiliate KXAN that he was committed to running for office in two years and staying in Texas.

On Feb. 21, Trump mentioned his former GOP primary opponents DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Scott, as well as Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Noem and former Democratic-turned-independent Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D 'Hawaii, when asked about his potential. running mates, telling Fox News during a town hall that they were all strong, while singling out Scott, who was in the audience, as a big defender.

Jan. 17 Trump named South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., one of the first members of Congress to support him and a vocal promoter of his baseless claims of fraud election, calling her a killer when asked about her potential running mate choice during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in December, NBC News reported.

Crucial quote

Trump told Fox Business in January that the main criteria for choosing a vice president was someone who could be a good president. . . in case of emergency.

Surprising fact

Donald Trump Jr. suggested in January that his father might bring in former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, telling Newsmax, “I would love to see that happen.” Trump also stoked rumors about Carlson, telling podcast hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton in November that I guess I would consider him. Carlson, who once texted a confidant he hated[s Trump] passionately, has since rekindled his relationship with the former president, interviewing him in a counterprogram that aired during the first GOP primary debate that Trump had snubbed and supporting him for president. Carlson, however, dismissed the possibility of becoming Trump's running mate, telling Megyn Kelly in a podcast interview last month that a career in politics was unimaginable.

Contra

Several candidates have obvious disadvantages. Rubio and DeSantis would attract the same base of voters in their home states as Trump because they are all from Florida, something Rubio mentioned when Fox News asked him in January about the prospect of joining Trump's ticket . Stefanik represents a decidedly blue state that Trump certainly cannot win. Trump openly feuded with Ramaswamy on the campaign trail, urging his supporters not to vote for him and declaring he was not MAGA just days before the Iowa caucuses. He also disparaged DeSantis for months, calling him disloyal for running against him and coining the nickname DeSanctimonious to refer to his former protégé. Lake has significant baggage as she refused to acknowledge that she lost the Arizona gubernatorial race following a campaign centered on Trump's claims of election fraud in 2020. And Scott broke up with Trump's Republican allies in Congress and voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, withdrew from the GOP presidential race in October and had strained relations with his former boss after Trump urged him not to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Pence claimed Trump asked him to choose between him and the Constitution. Trump responded that Pence was delusional.

To monitor

Trump said in a recent interview with Fox6 in Milwaukee that he would make a decision on his vice presidential nominee closer to the Republican National Convention, which begins July 15 in Milwaukee. It's very early, he added. Trump's campaign is vetting candidates, but he has yet to hold one-on-one meetings with candidates, Bloomberg reported.

Key context

Trump and President Joe Biden clinched their respective parties' nominations on March 12, making the 2024 primary season one of the shortest in decades. The Republican National Committee is expected to formalize Trump's nomination at its convention in Milwaukee in July, and the Democratic National Committee will hold its convention in Chicago in August.

Further reading

Biden Gaining Ground Over Trump in Swing States, New Poll Shows: It's Latest Survey Showing Positive Signs for Biden (Forbes)

Biden agrees to debate and Trump offers to face off tonight (Forbes)

Biden counters. Trump 2024 election polls: Biden continues to advance with help from RFK Jr. (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2024/05/13/rumored-trump-vp-contender-jd-vance-defends-him-at-hush-money-trial-heres-who-else-is-on-trumps-likely-vp-shortlist/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos