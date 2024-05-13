Imran Khan on Ira Khan's Mental Health Podcast Tagged 'Elite': 'Add to Talk Without Tearing Up'





Imran Khan will make his comeback with the film Happy Patel directed by Vir Das.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has released the trailer for her new mental health podcast, Call Me Hopeful, with Imran Khan as the first guest.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently released the trailer for her upcoming podcast Call Me Hopeful, which focuses on discussions on mental health. The trailer gives a glimpse of the podcast's diverse guest lineup, featuring Imran Khan, Vir Das, Mallika Dua and Kenny Sebastian.

In the trailer, actor Imran Khan, marking his comeback, discusses gaslighting and shares his thoughts on the subject. In the first episode, Imran Khan reflects on his experiences spending a lot of time on Reddit, where he observed discussions often taking a more thoughtful approach, with people approaching things from a gentler angle.

One user said this was an elitist approach. He wrote: Made by and for the elites. Looking forward to discussions on the mental health of marginalized people, workers, peasants and landless workers, especially women! When asked the reason for his thoughts, he replied: Because they represent 1% of society. They already have multiple avenues to express themselves on any issue. Furthermore, in many ways, they are responsible for the marginalization of workers, peasants and marginalized communities. There's not much in common between people who have a net worth in the billions and those who toil under the scorching sun every day. There is a huge difference in how they experience their mental health issues. Also, in this era of aesthetics and bourgeois obsession, we lost perspective and priority. We let the 1% monopolize even these spaces in alternative media like swaddling when in reality these spaces should be about talking about intersectional identities. They should prioritize the 99%. But instead we are creating a PR campaign for failed nepotistic actors and actresses. The population of this country should prevent elites from monopolizing spaces. This is consistent with the spirit of the constitutional values ​​of democracy and representation.

To this, Imran took to Instagram Stories and responded with another response he received. It came from a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste. It said: Your interview on Swaddle was awesome. It felt like some nods were released when you know someone understands the seriousness of it. I came from a scheduled caste who carried their trauma and it really sucked because I didn't seem like an outcast. I'm 28 now and only now am I aware of the trauma he inflicted and how to create pockets of calm around him. I'm just writing this as a conversation note, thanks for opening up so much for someone who may have been thinking depressed. the world will never agree with my past, I thought I always had to lie, that was an extreme (sic). To the response, Imran added: Here's a[receivedfromamessageI'mawomanwhoactuallywatchedtheepisodeIwishwecouldfindawaytoaddtotheconversationwithouttearingeachother[reçud'unmessageJesuisunefemmequiaréellementregardél'épisodeJ'aimeraisquenouspuissionstrouverunmoyend'ajouteràlaconversationsansnousdéchirer[receivedfromamessageIwomanwhoactuallywatchedtheepisodeIwishwecouldfindawaytoaddtotheconversationwithouttearingeachother

On the work front, Imran Khan is all set to return to Bollywood after nine years, which is a big deal for him. According to a report by Peepingmoon.com, Imran is embarking on a new phase of his career, with the support of his uncle and mentor, Aamir Khan. Aamir played a key role in Imran's career from the beginning, introducing him as a child actor in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988 and then as the lead actor in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008.

