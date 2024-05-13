PM Modi Patna visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi serves Langar at historic Patna Gurudwara amid election campaigns





PM Narendra Modi cooking langar in Patna (Image via: @narendramodi/X) The voting season is well underway and is part of the campaign circuit Prime Minister Narendra Modi organized a roadshow to Patna Bihar last night. The Prime Minister was seen in a specially designed vehicle, decorated with flowers and accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP President Ravi Shankar Prasad as they passed through the streets. But it was his visit to Gurudwara where he cooked and served a wanna to visitors who got people talking. While in the city on Monday, he visited the Takhat Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara and participated in the Langar food service. In clips and photos from the day, Modi is seen wearing an orange turban and serving the audience from a steel bucket as he passed around the room. Whether it was rolling out rotis, stirring a large pot of dal or serving rice to the day's visitors, Modi immersed himself in the process of langar. What is Langar? Traditionally, in the Sikh community, the langar is the communal kitchen of a gurdwara from which meals are served free of charge to all, regardless of their faith, origins or financial situation. When visiting a gurdwara, visitors are traditionally welcomed with a sweet prashad, symbolizing the grace of the guru, distributed within the shrine. During the services, participants are further welcomed with a full langar meal, symbolizing the spirit of community sharing and hospitality. Diners sit together on the floor, promoting equality, and the food is simple and healthy. The kitchen is usually run by Sikh volunteers, known as sevadars, who selflessly serve the community. This tradition embodies the principles of equality, inclusiveness and selfless service in Sikhism. On festive occasions like Gurpurab and Baisakhi, families gather at gurudwaras, where the atmosphere teems with community spirit. People of all ages participate in the cooking process, whether it's cutting vegetables, kneading dough, or helping serve the crowds of visitors. For example, the Golden Temple in Amritsar has a vast kitchen, serving over 50,000 people a day and feeding millions all year round. A typical langar includes simple dishes like rice, dal and roti, along with a preparation of sabzi with seasonal vegetables. There are also sometimes ones with sweet additions like kheer and condiments like pickles. The meal may vary depending on location, but it is always a vegetarian meal and usually eaten by hand. This Gurudwara itself is also known to be special and is considered one of the five takhats of the Sikhs built to celebrate the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh. PM ModiThis seva is part of his continuous journey across the country during the election campaign and he is expected to visit Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran as well as Varanasi in the coming days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/lifestyle/food/news/pm-narendra-modi-serves-langar-at-historic-patna-gurudwara-amid-election-campaigns-article-110075495 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos