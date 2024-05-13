As Trump falls silent, allies step up attacks on his secret trial





Former President Donald Trump faces a trip to prison if he attacks witnesses during his secret trial in New York. But his allies are not covered by the gag order he has repeatedly violated, and they are increasingly launching attacks that Trump cannot do.

On Monday, as former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen said Trump was directly involved in a plan to kill negative stories about him during the 2016 election, Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., tore into Cohen.

“He’s a convicted felon,” Tuberville said of Cohen at a news conference outside the courthouse. “I mean, this guy gives an acting scene.”

“Cohen doesn’t remember how old his son was or when he started working for Trump, but I’m sure he remembers tiny details from years ago!” Vance, who is in the running to be chosen as Trump's running mate, wrote in a sarcasm-laden tweet about totally normal, right? The best part is that he said he did it only once and only for Trump's benefit.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a Trump project in Moscow. At the time of his testimony, he remained loyal to his longtime employer.

The friends and family loophole was exploited by lawmakers and by Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, the latter of whom attended parts of the trial. None of them have been accused of wrongdoing in the case, which centers on whether the former president falsified business records to improve his 2016 election chances by covering up alleged affairs the existence of which he denies.

Trump has frequently denounced the gag order, describing it as an attempt to silence his political speech as he campaigns for a return to the Oval Office. Merchan found him in violation of the order 10 times, fined him and warned him, in no uncertain terms, that further transgressions could result in his incarceration.

This is why Trump's supporters say it is crucial that his defenders make his demands heard in the public arena.

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, attended Trump's trial in Manhattan on Monday. Sarah Yenesel/Pool via Getty Images

“It is more important than usual that all of Trump's allies speak out loud and clear against this charade of prosecutions, given the unconstitutional silence order that President Trump is being forced to comply with,” said a Trump ally. “They do not allow Trump to express himself on the links that the judge and the prosecution have with the Democrat.[ic] Party and Joe Biden, so it falls to his biggest supporters to deliver this vital message on his behalf. »

Trump has said he is willing to testify in his own defense at trial, but many legal experts note that his lawyers are likely to advise against it.

Besides the two senators, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., and the Republican attorneys general of Iowa and Alabama, Brenna Bird and Steve Marshall, visited the courthouse Monday to support Trump.

I have been a prosecutor for 30 years and I have never witnessed greater perversion of the criminal justice system than this morning,” Marshall said in a statement to NBC News. “It smacks of desperation on the part of a party that has clearly lost all confidence. in his candidate, but even this circus will not distract Americans from recognizing the failures of this administration. »

Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and part of Brooklyn, said Trump is being subjected to a “sham trial” that hinges on the testimony of a “disbarred perjurer” to Cohen. Although prosecutors used Cohen to introduce new evidence, including a recording of Trump telling Cohen to use cash to buy Playboy model Karen McDougal's alleged affair story, previous witnesses had already testified about key details of the capture and kill system and how payments were made. .

The deployment of allies underscores the dual nature of Trump's current fight: In the courtroom, his lawyers must convince at least one juror that the prosecution has failed to prove his guilt; apart, he must convince voters that he should be elected president, whatever the outcome of the trial.

And without cameras to film the trial, the Trump campaign has also distorted the truth about what's happening to his supporters, sometimes giving them versions of events that don't completely match what's happening in the room.

Jonathan Allen

Abigail Brooks contributed.

