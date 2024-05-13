Senator Siddiqui says PTI is only interested in Imran Khan





PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui can be seen talking to the host in a Geo News show on December 16, 2023. Screenshot/Jirga with Saleem Safi

ISLAMABAD: Citing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) desire to hold talks with the military establishment, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday said the political party was only interested in Imran Khan and not the country and they knocked on a door from where they could receive charity (only).

Speaking on Geo News show 'Geo Pakistan', the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator said former Prime Minister Imran Khan did not want to hold negotiations with politicians. The incarcerated PTI founder did not even shake hands with the opposition when he was in government, he said.

Siddiqui said he had also presented the offer of talks to PTI in the Senate as he often went to sit with PTI leaders in the Parliament hall.

Giving an example of the bitterness between the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the PML-N in the past, the senator said the two parties overcame their differences and held talks.

Commenting on this, PTI leader Waleed Iqbal, who appeared on the same show, said that dialogue could only take place with those who hold real powers and they had not put any conditions on the negotiations with them. However, he added, the PTI founder said “there will be no negotiations with PPP, PML-N and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).”

During the show, Siddiqui said that PTI didn't want to talk about Pakistan, they only wanted to talk about Khan.

We want to talk about a constitutional system and not a person. Imran Khan's priority is the Constitution and law, Iqbal replied.

He said the current crisis must be taken seriously. They will continue to protest until the PTI's mandate is accepted, he said.

Last week, former President Dr Arif Alvi, while responding to questions regarding talks with the establishment, had said that the PTI founder would prefer jail over a deal.

Addressing a press conference while flanked by Alvi outside Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan said on May 9: PTI founder has entrusted an important responsibility to Arif Alvi . [during his maiden meeting with Khan after leaving the Presidency].

Alvi worked to bridge the gap between the establishment and the former ruling party, Ayub said.

For his part, the former president said: The PTI founder is ready to return [more] sacrifices [for the country]

Without revealing the nature of the important responsibility, the PTI leader said: I have received instructions from the PTI founder.

Alvi stressed the need for an impartial investigation into the May 9 incidents.

The oppressor should ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness is the only answer to all disagreements. Those who have real powers should initiate the process of dialogue, he reiterated in response to the army's demand for an apology for the violence of May 9.

Earlier on May 7, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry asked “those involved in the violent protests of May 9 to apologise” and avoid the politics of anarchy before engaging in dialogue.

