More than 1,000 Hamas terrorists treated in Turkish hospitals





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said More than a thousand Hamas terrorists received medical treatment in hospitals across Turkey on Monday. Erdogan has refused to admit that Hamas is a terrorist group, describing it instead as a resistance movement. This greatly dismayed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was meeting Erdogan in Ankara to defuse tensions between Greece and Turkey. The two leaders were holding a joint press conference when Erdogan revealed that Turkey was treating Hamas fighters. When Erdogan said he was saddened that Mitsotakis continued to consider Hamas a terrorist organization, Mitsotakis responded dryly: “Let's agree to disagree. It should be noted that Erdogan has no problem using the word terrorist to describe extremists who oppose her government. Erdogan and his senior officials tend to describe All armed Kurds in the Middle East are considered terrorists, insisting that they are all in cahoots with the violent PKK separatist party in Turkey, including Kurdish militias who were instrumental in helping Western powers defeat the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. THE Israel Times (YOU) note that Hamas has maintained an office in Turkey since 2011, when Turkey helped broker a deal for the freedom of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Erdogan, in power for two decades, would have agreed to quietly become involved in the negotiations after a personal call from Shalit's father. Erdogan loudly insisted that Hamas should not be treated as a terrorist organization even after murdering, raping, burning, beheading and kidnapping more than 1,200 Israeli civilians on October 7. Hamas is not a terrorist organization. It is a group of mujahideen (holy warriors) defending their lands, the Turkish leader said, insisting that the real terrorists were the Israelis. Like other apologists for Hamas's savagery, Erdogan said Israel has no inherent right of self-defense that would justify its military response to the October 7 attack. The Turkish leader has since compared with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Adolf Hitler on several occasions, claiming that Israel's war in Gaza was an act of genocide like the Holocaust. ISRAEL FIGHT AGAINST TERROR: Is Israel's response to Hamas legal and justified? Joel Pollak Erdogan restricted trade with Israel in April and stopped entirely in early May to protest against the war in Gaza. Turkey too said it would join the genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice (ICU). Sunday, Erdogan complained that the United States and Europe were not doing enough to pressure Israel into a ceasefire before it could begin its final operations against Hamas. He once again called Netanyahu a genocidal dictator who wants to attack the innocent people of Rafah: We have seen that countries that lecture us about human rights and freedoms at every opportunity openly support those who massacred 35,000 Gazans. We have seen that those who until yesterday said that the right to demonstrate was sacred cannot tolerate demonstrations in favor of Palestine. He made some grumbles about the United States and cited Hamas propaganda about casualties in Gaza. In this context, it would not be shocking if Erdogan ordered Turkish hospitals to treat Hamas terrorists, but he did not give details on when or how this was done. Getting a thousand wounded Hamas fighters out of Gaza would be very difficult, and getting them to Turkey would also be a challenge. Two Turkish sources said Middle East Eye said on Monday that Erdogan was wrong and that around 1,000 Palestinian civilians were being treated in Turkish hospitals, not Hamas fighters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breitbart.com/middle-east/2024/05/13/recep-tayyip-erdogan-more-than-1000-hamas-terrorists-received-treatment-in-turkish-hospitals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos