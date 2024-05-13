Why is Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird at Donald Trump's secret trial?





NEW YORK –

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is in New York on Monday for Donald Trump's secret trial.

The former president is accused of falsifying internal business records to conceal secret money payments by recording them as legal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges.

Bird, a Republican who supported Trump ahead of the Iowa caucuses, was seen Monday, the 16th day of the trial, entering the courthouse with Trump's entourage that also included Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama , U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York and Alabama Attorney General. Steve Marshall. She sat near the front of the courtroom during testimony by Trump's former lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen. She also spoke outside the courthouse during a break Monday.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (red blazer) in a New York courtroom on Monday, May 13, 2024, for the 16th day of Donald Trump's secret trial.

KCCI contacted Bird's office, who provided this statement on his behalf:

Politics has no place in a criminal prosecution. I am pleased to stand with President Trump in New York today to oppose the prosecution of him. It is clear that Biden and his far-left allies will stop at nothing to silence President Trump's voice and keep him off the campaign trail by keeping him tethered to the court. It’s wrong, it’s election interference, and our country deserves better. President Trump, America is in this courtroom with you.

In a statement, Iowa Democrats said Bird “once again shows how she prioritizes photo ops over public service,” and party Chair Rita Hart questioned if Bird had used taxpayer money for the trip.

Iowans deserve to know if their hard-earned money is going to a political photo op 1,100 miles from the state Capitol. Even more so, Iowans deserve an attorney general who is focused on serving his constituents and not his political ambitions, Hart said.

Bird's office said no taxpayer money was used to pay for his trip to New York.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) watches as Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird speaks to the media outside the courthouse in Lower Manhattan where the secret trial of former President Donald Trump s continued on Monday, May 13, 2024. On caucus night, Trump told Iowans Bird that he would one day be governor

In his Jan. 15 speech after winning the Iowa caucuses, Trump thanked supporters who lined the stage with him, including Bird.

“One woman in Iowa who really stepped up was your attorney general,” Trump said.

“I’m excited to do it,” she said, hugging the former president. “We need you.”

“She will be your governor one day, I predict,” Trump said.

Asked later in the evening about the comment from KCCI's Todd Magel, Bird said, “It was a nice thing of him.” …I'm pretty focused on my current job. … We have a great governor in Kim Reynolds. “.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.

