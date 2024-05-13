In Kashmir, under Pakistani control, a demonstration against rising prices leaves a police officer dead and more than 90 people injured – JURIST





A protest in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir left one police officer dead and more than 90 people injured on Saturday, local officials told Pakistani media. The region has experienced clashes since Thursday, as well as a major strike on Friday.

Kashmir is a disputed region divided between India and Pakistan, known in Pakistan as “Azad Jammu and Kashmir” (AJK). The region faced protests last week over rising food prices and utility bills, particularly electricity and wheat costs. Seventy members of the protests, organized under the aegis of the Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JAAC), were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday evening. This led to clashes in the Dadyal area on Thursday, with the JAAC announcing a strike on Friday. Following the strike, violent clashes took place in Muzaffarabad, where tear gas was used by police against protesters who used stones and bottles.

Sub-inspector Adnan Qureshi, who arrived at the scene as part of the police personnel deployed to stop the gatherings, was shot and died. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kotli said at least 78 policemen were injured during the “attacks by miscreants under the cover of protests”. The district headquarters hospital said it received 59 police officers for treatment, as well as nine injured protesters.

JAAC spokesperson Hafeez Hamdani told local media that JAAC had no connection to the violence. Government officials in the region, including AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, and Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan condemned the incident and called for peaceful talks. Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari called a meeting on Sunday to address the situation.

PTI, the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, condemned the police's treatment of protesters in the region, saying on X (formerly Twitter): “The continued harassment and violence against peaceful protesters in the AJK are absolutely unacceptable and condemnable. Such a policy is dangerous for Pakistan and poses a direct threat to democracy.”

Rising prices, correlated with Pakistan's current 17% inflation rate, have been a cause of discord in the region, with previous deals between the JAAC and the government failing, while the situation remains tense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2024/05/protest-in-pakistan-controlled-kashmir-over-rising-prices-leaves-police-officer-dead-and-over-90-people-injured/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos