UAE President presents Order of Zayed to Indonesian Defense Minister





AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni Minister of Water and Environment, Tawfeeq Al-Sharjabi, said his ministry found no signs of pollution from a ship filled with fertilizer and gasoline that sank in the Red Sea. No leaks have yet occurred from the ship, although it remains an environmental issue at all times, the Yemeni minister told Arab News. He urged the world to help the war-torn country recover the ship. In February, Yemen's Houthi militia fired missiles at the Belize-flagged, Lebanon-operated MV Rubymar, which was carrying 22,000 tons of NPS ammonium phosphate fertilizer and more than 200 tons of fuel while underway in the Red Sea, seriously damaging it and causing a major oil spill in the sea. The ship ultimately sank, prompting authorities as well as local and international environmentalists to warn that the ship's cargo could seep into the water or explode. The Houthi attack on the ship was part of a wider operation targeting military and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden, which the Yemeni militia says supports the Palestinians. At the same time, a U.N. team that examined the sinking ship in March concluded that it could not be salvaged due to expense and lack of equipment, suggesting letting the ship sink. A Yemeni government official told Arab News on Monday that the UN team, comprising experts from various UN bodies, informed the Aden-based Yemeni government that salvaging the ship was impossible and advised the Yemeni government to continue monitoring the ship via a remote-controlled system. vehicle, as well as the country's coastline in search of signs of pollution. The U.N. team said it hoped the ship would sink to the seabed and that the leak would occur in stages, allowing the fertilizer to disintegrate without causing damage. Their main fear is that the leak could happen in a single day, a Yemeni government official said, adding that recovering the ship would be more difficult the deeper it sinks. As for the ship's fuel, the UN team estimated that it would not cause much harm if it gradually leaked into the water, but they did not rule out the possibility of it being sucked out of the ship via pipes, the Yemeni official said. Meanwhile, US Central Command said its forces on Sunday shot down a drone over the Gulf of Aden launched by the Houthis from areas under their control. The Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the new wave of drones and ballistic missiles intercepted by the US-led maritime coalition in the Red Sea since Thursday. It comes as the EU mission in the Red Sea, known as Eunavfor Aspides, said on Monday that a Dutch warship, the HNLMS Karel Doorman, had joined its fleet of ships in the Red Sea to protect commercial ships against Houthi attacks. We thank the Netherlands for their quick and valuable contribution. EUNAVFOR ASPIDES is strengthening, the EU mission said in an article on X.

