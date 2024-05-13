Donald Trump saw the story as an electoral disaster, says ex-fixer Michael Cohen





Donald Trump feared revelations of an extramarital encounter with a porn actor would spell disaster for his first White House bid, former fixer Michael Cohen testified, bolstering Manhattan prosecutors' claims that secret payments had been used to influence the 2016 elections.

Cohen, 57, used $130,000 of his own money to buy Stormy Daniels' silence in the run-up to the election, after the adult entertainer threatened to go public with her claims that she had sex with Trump. Recording repayments of these payments is at the heart of the criminal charges against the former president in New York.

A Trump loyalist who became one of the fiercest opponents of presumptive Republican nominees, Cohen is a crucial witness in the trial against his former mentor and employer, having admitted to orchestrating a capture-and-kill plan to bury a series of negative stories.

In his testimony Monday, Cohen recalled that after hearing Daniels threaten to go public with the alleged tryst in late 2016, Trump said women were going to hate me. Cohen said a distressed Trump then said: This is going to be a disaster for the campaign.

Trump, then the Republican presidential candidate, was particularly concerned that he was performing very poorly with women, Cohen added, following the release of the famous Access Hollywood tape in which the Hollywood star reality show boasted about grabbing women's genitals.

Trump ordered Cohen to suppress Daniels' story and simply pass the election, his former lawyer testified. Cohen said Trump added to him: If I win, it won't matter…and if I lose, I won't care.

Asked if Trump was worried the revelations would upset his wife, Cohen said: He wasn't thinking about Melania, it was just a campaign thing.

The Manhattan jury listened intently as Cohen explained that he was prepared for many women to come forward with allegations once Trump announced his candidacy for president in 2015, and tried to prevent their stories from being made public .

Cohen described how, with the help of tabloid editor David Pecker, he orchestrated payments from a doorman who sought to sell a story that Trump had fathered an illegitimate child, and from Playboy model Karen McDougal, who alleged an extramarital affair with Trump. He confirmed that Trump was grateful for the deal with McDougal.

Cohen detailed the accounting arrangements behind the reimbursements, contradicting the defense's assertion that the amounts reflected invoices for legal services rendered.

Adopting a sober tone that stood in stark contrast to his vicious social media posts and TikTok videos targeting Trump, Cohen kept his responses short and to the point, rarely making eye contact with his former employer, seated just a few feet away from him at the table. defense, his eyes sometimes closed.

Cohen, who had become known for intimidating reporters on Trump's behalf, also admitted to frequently lying for the man he called his boss and intimidating his critics. The only thing I cared about was completing the task, making him happy, he explained.

Once one of Trump's closest aides, Cohen left the former president's orbit in 2018 and cut ties with his boss after pleading guilty to a litany of federal charges, including tax evasion and campaign finance violations. Cohen served prison time for these charges and also perjured himself before Congress and was ultimately disbarred.

He has since publicly traded barbs with Trump, calling his former employer a gangster and constantly warning against his re-election. Cohen was in turn called sleazy and a serial liar by Trump.

Given Cohen's checkered past, prosecutors waited until the end of their case before turning to the former lawyer to corroborate the testimony of a dozen other witnesses, including Pecker and former Trump aide Hope Hicks. Last week, Daniels herself provided hours of embarrassing evidence about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump.

After Cohen, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office will likely call one last witness before resting its case. Trump had indicated he would next testify in his own defense, but he appeared to back away from that commitment in recent comments to the press.

Trump fresh from a weekend campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, was joined in court by a coterie of Republican allies, including Senators JD Vance and Tommy Tuberville, Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and the attorneys general of Iowa and Alabama.

As he appeared in court on Monday, Trump again called the case a political witch hunt and touted polls that show him leading in key states. This is a lawsuit against Biden, he added. His election interference at a level that no one in this country has ever seen before.

