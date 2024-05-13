Imran Khan recognizes Marwat's 'contributions' to party





PTI founder Imran Khan (right) and MP Sher Afzal Marwat. Facebook/Imran Khan/Sher Afzal Khan Marwat/File

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Monday said MP Sher Afzal Marwat was repeatedly asked not to violate party policy before being expelled from the top decision-making bodies of the party, while recognizing his contributions to the party. to party.

During an interaction with journalists in Adiala jail, the PTI founder said, “I have repeatedly requested Sher Afzal Marwat not to violate party policy. The firebrand leader, however, used to attack party leaders every other day, he added.

Marwat, who remains in the spotlight due to his blunt and controversial comments, found himself in a sticky situation after claiming that Saudi Arabia was also involved in the overthrow of the Khan-led government in 2022.

Top leaders of the erstwhile ruling party not only distanced themselves from Marwats' statement about Riyadh but also issued a show-cause notice to the beleaguered senior PTI leader.

He was given three days to respond to the notice and explain his position as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

This is not the first time that Marwat has been warned by his party. In February, the PTI had issued a show-cause notice to Marwat for his remarks on the party's acting president Gohar Ali Khan's lawyer. During a television programme, Marwat had claimed that Gohar was removed from the post of party president due to his unsatisfactory performance.

Marwat, who ascended to the National Assembly after winning National Assembly seat 41 in the February general elections, has made headlines in recent months for his statements, which have significantly destabilized the leadership.

The development follows PTI chief Omar Ayub's announcement regarding Marwat's expulsion from the party's central and political committees as per the instructions of party founder Imran Khan.

After expelling the firebrand lawmaker from the party's highest decision-making bodies, Khan said he had “no problem with MP Sher Afzal Marwat if he toes the party line.”

Expressing his anger, the PTI founder said Marwat made the controversial statement at a time when a Saudi delegation was visiting the country.

He also recognized Marwats' sacrifices and contributions to the former ruling party.

The lawyer should not have repeatedly violated party policy, Khan added.

