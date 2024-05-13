Politics
President Jokowi highlights importance of stroke and cardiology services at RSUD – Sehat My Country
Muna, May 13, 2024
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), accompanied by Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, paid a working visit to RSUD dr. Baharuddin, Muna Regency, Sulawesi Tenggara, Monday (13/5). During this visit, President Jokowi paid great attention to the stroke and cardiac departments at the Regional General Hospitals (RSUD).
President Jokowi said services related to stroke and heart disease are not limited to big cities. He added that various small areas such as Muna Regency also need to pay attention to stroke and cardiology services.
“I see that in almost every area, the diseases that stand out are stroke and heart disease. “The problem is that if it is in a district or a city far from the province, if it is not dealt with immediately, it will become a problem,” Jokowi said.
For this reason, the government, through the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes), continues to provide assistance to regional hospitals, such as RSUD dr. Baharuddin, Muna Regency, to support heart disease and stroke services in the region. The central government provides various aids such as CT scans, catheterization laboratory (Cath Lab) and other aids to regional hospitals for stroke and cardiology services in the regions.
“Therefore, now the Ministry of Health is sending a lot of CT scans, cath labs and mammograms. I think that's what I always check in the regional hospitals. It's here. The scanner has been sent “Thank God there are specialist doctors,” Jokowi said.
Furthermore, President Jokowi recalled that all medical equipment in RSUDs must be balanced by the presence of specialist doctors.
“For health, the most important thing is that there is a scanner. Later, we will send another mammogram, Catch Lab, so that all the medical equipment is up to standard. “But there must also be have specialist doctors capable of using this very modern equipment,” President Jokowi said.
Addressing the need for specialist doctors, RSUD Director Dr. Baharuddin, Muna Regency, Muhammad Marlin said that RSUD dr. Baharuddin has 4 core specialty departments such as pediatrics, surgery, internal medicine and obstetrics.
Besides basic specialists, RSUD dr. Baharuddin also has specialized services in mental health, nerves, eyes, ENT (ears, nose and throat), orthodontics and oral surgery.
To improve specialized services, Director Muhammad Marlin hopes that RSUD dr. Baharuddin received additional staff consisting of pediatricians and surgeons. According to him, there is high demand for these two specialized services in Muna Regency.
“We hope that the number of core specialists available today will increase, including pediatric specialists and then surgical specialists. “There are already 2 specialists in internal medicine and 3 specialists in gynecology,” he said.
Coverage of Dr. RSUD's services. Baharuddin reaches approximately 226,000 people living in Muna Regency. However, the number of patients covered could be higher than this because RSUD dr. Baharuddin is also a regional reference serving patients from West Muna Regency and Central Buton Regency.
To optimize the Cancer, Heart, Stroke and Uronefro Services (KJSU), Director Muhammad Marlin said the Stroke Services are operating optimally. For cancer, cardiac and urinary services, RSUD dr. Baharuddin still offers several specialists to strengthen the services of KJSU.
“For the heart, I confirmed earlier that there are those who study at Unhas, but only in the second semester,” said director Muhammad Marlin.
To support the services of RSUD dr. Baharuddin, the Ministry of Health continues to provide support through DAK 2024 and SIHREN assistance or Strengthening Indonesias HealthCare Referral Network, namely strengthening the referral health service system.
Part of the assistance allocated through SIHREN includes baby incubators, newborn monitors, non-invasive echocardiography ventilators, IHK (Immunohistochemistry) kits, mammography, basic endurology kits, ultrasound Doppler, a portable ECHO ultrasound for newborns and various other reference tools in health support.
On this occasion, President Jokowi also appreciated the physical condition of RSUD Dr. Baharuddin, Muna Regency, from construction conditions, cleanliness to spatial layout.
“The building is good, the layout is good, it’s clean, I think that’s why everyone should go there,” President Jokowi said.
This news was released by the Communications and Public Services Office of the Indonesian Ministry of Health. For more information, please contact the Ministry of Health Halo helpline number 1500-567, SMS 081281562620 and email address [email protected] (RR)
Head of the Office of Communications and Public Services
Siti Nadia Tarmizi, Mr. Epid
Sources
2/ https://sehatnegeriku.kemkes.go.id/baca/umum/20240514/3745479/presiden-jokowi-tekankan-pentingnya-layanan-stroke-dan-jantung-di-rsud/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
