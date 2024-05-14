



While Donald Trump has no right to publicly attack the key witness in his secret trial, his campaign has brought a phalanx of Republican elected officials to court to speak on his behalf.

What the president can't say, which is a shame, is that every person involved in this lawsuit is virtually a Democratic political operative, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio said outside the courthouse Monday during a morning break.

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen spoke out Monday to claim the former president asked him to silence stories that could have hurt his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump, who must balance the demands of a felony trial with his third White House bid, was barred by a judge's gag order from criticizing witnesses and was previously fined for violating the restrictions.

Taking his allies to court allowed the Trump campaign to get its message across without violating the gag order. It also gave these allies a high-profile platform to demonstrate their loyalty to their party's presumptive nominee and perhaps audition for higher office.

According to Trump's campaign, all of his guests at the courthouse on Monday volunteered to support the former president and were not explicitly invited by people affiliated with the campaign. But U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who was in court with Trump last week, said Monday that he had been invited by Susie Wiles, a senior adviser to Trump's campaign and also a longtime member of the Florida Republican Party who advised Scott's 2010 gubernatorial bid.

I went because President Trump is a friend, Scott said. I've known him longer than I've been in politics.

Vance, widely seen as a contender for Trump's vice-presidential post, was part of a group who arrived at court with Trump and stood behind him as he spoke to reporters before heading to the courtroom. It was the largest demonstration by allies joining Trump in court for the secret trial since early last month.

Others in Monday's group included Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York and two attorneys general, Steve Marshall of Alabama and Brenna Bird of Iowa. Former Republican Party rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who ended his campaign earlier this year but is considered a likely member of the new Trump administration, planned to appear in court on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the entrepreneur.

Vance was once a harsh critic who said he couldn't stand Trump and called him harmful. Now he's a close ally who will appear alongside Trump at a fundraiser in Ohio on Wednesday, when the trial is recessed.

Vance posted a thread on the social platform his son's age nor his age when he started working for Trump, but I'm sure he remembers very small details from years ago!

He also directly criticized the daughter of Judge Juan M. Merchan, who is overseeing the case. The silence order regarding Trump prohibits his critical comments about people affiliated with the case, except for Merchan and District Attorney Alvin Bragg as well as members of Merchan's family.

Mercans' daughter is a political consultant whose firm has worked for Democrats.

Outside court with Vance, Tuberville on Monday questioned jurors' citizenship, suggesting there were allegedly U.S. citizens in that courtroom, and portrayed Bragg as a publicity seeker.

He described Trump as suffering mental anguish in a courtroom. It's very depressing.

There have already been one-off appearances in support of the trial, when allies including Scott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton showed up in court alongside Trump. Both Scott and Paxton have experienced legal troubles and have denounced what they call politically motivated prosecutions, a message that echoes Trump's.

Scott's appearance came on another pivotal day in the case, as porn actor Stormy Daniels testified about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.

Outside the courthouse, Scott said Merchan's daughter was a political activist and raised money for Democrats. A criticism barred from Trump himself by his silence order, which prohibits him from making or directing others to make public statements about people connected to the case, including judges. family. Scott denied that his presence had anything to do specifically with the gag order.

Paxton did not speak publicly when he joined Trump last week, but he later gave interviews to Fox Business and Newsmax about the trial, calling it a perversion of justice.

Trump's lawyers objected to the silence order, saying the former president should be allowed to respond to Daniels' testimony, but Merchan refused a request for an amendment.

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Jill Colvin in New York and Stephany Matat in West Palm Beach, Fla., contributed to this report.

