Trump's silent trial: what you need to know about Michael Cohen's testimony





NEW YORK (AP) Once a loyal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen pointed the finger at his former boss Monday in crucial testimony about the secret money payments at the center of the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president.

Cohen provided jurors with an internal account of payments to silence women's allegations of sexual relationships with Trump, saying the payments were ordered by Trump to avoid damage to his 2016 White House bid.

Cohen is expected to be on the witness stand for several days and face intense criticism from Trump's lawyers, who have painted him as a liar trying to bring down the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Although prosecutors' most important witness, he is also the most vulnerable to attack, having served time in federal prison and building his persona in recent years as a thorn in Trump's side.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

Here are some takeaways from Cohen's testimony so far:

DO IT

Cohen directly linked Trump to the hush money scheme, recounting meetings and conversations with his then-boss about suppressing negative stories during the final weeks of the 2016 campaign.

He told me, 'Do it,' Cohen said of the $130,000 payment to pornographic actor Stormy Daniels, who threatened to go public with her allegations of a sexual relationship with Trump a decade earlier . Trump denies having sex.

Less than two weeks before the election, Cohen finalized payments to buy Daniel's silence. Immediately, he went to Trump to inform him the deal was done, he testified.

The task he gave me was done, done and accomplished, Cohen testified, before stating a second reason for informing his boss: to take credit for it so he would know I had done it and finished, because it was important.

On another story about an alleged affair with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, Cohen said Trump told him: “Make sure this doesn't get published.” Cohen testified that he personally had no interest in acquiring the rights to McDougal's story, telling jurors: “What I was doing was at the direction and for the benefit of Mr. Trump.” Trump also denies having an affair with McDougal.

Cohen also recounted how he went to see Trump after hearing about a doorman at Trump Tower who falsely claimed that Trump had had a child out of wedlock.

In response, Trump told him: “It's up to you to take care of it, according to Cohen.

Cohen described being angry when he was not initially reimbursed for Daniels' hush-money payment. Eventually, he met with Trump and then Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg in Trump Tower to discuss the debt he was owed, Cohen told jurors. There, Weisselberg informed Cohen that the reimbursements would be paid in the form of legal services in monthly installments, he testified.

That's important because the 34 counts of false business records that Trump is accused of stem from documents such as invoices and checks that were considered legal fees in the company's records. Prosecutors say those payments were largely reimbursements to Cohen for Daniels' hush-money payment.

ALL ABOUT THE CAMPAIGN

Cohen testified that Trump feared Daniels' story would be a disaster for his presidential campaign, which was already reeling from the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women without their permission.

That testimony could be key to prosecutors, who are trying to prove that Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 race by burying unflattering stories that could harm his campaign.

The defense sought to show that the former president was trying to protect his family and reputation, not his campaign, by shielding them from embarrassing stories about his personal life.

Cohen testified that Trump was angry when he learned of Daniel's story, telling him, “I thought you took care of it.”

Trump told Cohen: It's a disaster, a total disaster. Women will hate me. Women will hate me. The guys think it's cool, but it's going to be a disaster for the campaign, Cohen said.

Cohen said he asked Trump how the story might impact his marriage to his wife, Melania. Cohen said Trump told him: Don't worry, adding: How long do you think I'll be on the market? Not long.

Cohen said that comment led him to conclude that it was all about the campaign.

A CLOSE RELATIONSHIP

Cohen spoke highly of his early days working for Trump, telling jurors he was surprised and honored when the former president first offered him a job. Cohen said he and Trump were so close during the decade Cohen worked for him that the two spoke in person or by phone several times a day.

Cohen did everything from talking with the media to renegotiating invoices on Trump's behalf, including unpaid invoices from 50 vendors for the failed Trump University project. The praise he received from Trump afterward made him feel like he was on top of the world, he told jurors.

The only thing I cared about was completing the task and making him happy, Cohen said, referring to Trump.

He also lied and bullied on Trump's behalf, he said. Part of his job was to contact journalists whose stories upset Trump, asking them to make changes or delete them and sometimes threatening legal action. When asked if he did it in a loud and threatening manner, Cohen said yes.

But overall, Cohen told jurors, the work was fantastic.

It was an incredible experience in many ways, he added. There were some great moments. There were several less than great moments.

A PRACTICAL PATTERN

Cohen described Trump as deeply involved in the details and decisions of his company, the Trump Organization.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors attempted to obtain such testimony to support the idea that Trump knew about the payment to Daniels and the subsequent reimbursement to Cohen.

Cohen said Trump wanted to be immediately informed of any developments regarding the tasks he had given him. Cohen said Trump has an open-door policy so leaders can meet with him in his office, without an appointment, and keep him informed of developments.

When he put you in charge of something, he would then say, 'Keep me informed, let me know what's going on,'” Cohen testified. This was especially true if there was an issue that was bothering him.

If Trump found out any other way, it wouldn't go over well for you, Cohen said.

THE SECRET RECORDING

With Cohen on the stand, jurors again heard the audio recording he secretly made of a meeting with Trump in September 2016, during which they discussed the plan to buy McDougal's silence. In the recording, Trump can be heard saying: What are we going to pay for this? One hour fifty?

Cohen said it was the only time he recorded a conversation with Trump. He said he made the recording so Pecker, the publisher of the National Enquirer, could hear the conversation and be assured that Trump would pay him back.

Cohen said the recording abruptly stopped because he received an incoming call on his phone, a claim supported by cell phone carrier records presented in court. Cohen said the number listed in the carrier's records belonged to a bank official who was trying to reach him.

Cohen said the recording was unedited and sounded exactly the same as the day it was recorded. The prosecutor's questions seeking this testimony were intended to rebut a suggestion previously raised by the defense that Cohen may have altered the tape.

Earlier in the trial, Trump's lawyers pressed a witness on lapses in the handling of the phone after Cohen made the recording, as well as the abrupt cutoff at the end of the tape.

Associated Press reporter Jake Offenhartz in New York contributed. Whitehurst and Richer reported from Washington.

