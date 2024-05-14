Key takeaways from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's testimony at New York trial | Donald Trump News





Michael Cohen, the main prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money case, testified against the former President of the United States in one of the most anticipated days of hearings since the trial began.

Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, told the court Monday that he lied and bullied on behalf of his former boss.

That was what was needed to accomplish the task, Cohen said, periodically glancing at Trump, who was slumped in his chair at the defendants' table in the New York courtroom.

Prosecutors accused Trump of falsifying business records related to secret payments made before the 2016 election, which he won.

The prosecution's case hinges on a $130,000 payment Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the vote, in an effort to prevent her from speaking publicly about a 2006 sexual encounter she says have had with Trump.

The former president denied that such a meeting took place. He also rejected the accusations against him as politically motivated. The trial comes as Trump campaigns for re-election in November.

Here are the key takeaways from Cohen's testimony on the 16th day of the trial.

Cohen says he did everything Trump wanted

Cohen, 57, said Monday it was fair to describe his role as that of a fixer for Trump, testifying that he took care of whatever he wanted.

Rather than working as a traditional corporate lawyer, Cohen reported directly to Trump and was never part of the Trump Organization's general counsel office.

Among his tasks were renegotiating invoices for business partners, threatening to sue people and putting positive stories in the press, he said.

Trump, he added, communicated primarily by phone or in person and never created an email address.

He would say that emails are like written documents, that he knows too many people who have lost their jobs as a direct result of receiving emails that prosecutors can use in a case, Cohen said.

A courtroom sketch shows Cohen being questioned by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger as Trump sits with his eyes closed on May 13. [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Cohen details his efforts to stop bad press

Cohen testified that in a 2015 meeting with Trump and David Pecker, then publisher of the National Enquirer, the trio discussed using the supermarket tabloid to bolster Trump's candidacy while attacking his rivals.

According to the testimony, Trump told Pecker to let Cohen know if he knew of any negative press that might arise, and the three men agreed that Pecker would try to suppress such stories.

As Trump prepared to announce his presidential campaign, he reportedly told Cohen that many women would be running.

Cohen further explained that as Trump's lawyer at the time, he sought to exploit the power of the National Enquirer for his boss's benefit, given its high visibility next to the cash registers of tens of thousands of supermarkets across the United States.

He testified that he went to Trump's house immediately after the National Enquirer alerted him to a story circulating about an alleged affair with former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Cohen remembers going to Trump's office and asking him if he knew McDougal or anything about the story. Cohen said Trump then asked him to make sure the story wasn't published.

Cohen said he believed the article would have a significant impact on Trump's presidential campaign if published.

McDougal's news came shortly after the National Enquirer paid $30,000 to squash a doorman's false rumor that Trump had had a child out of wedlock. You take care of it, Cohen recalled Trump telling him after learning the doorman had come forward.

Cohen's testimony Monday echoed similar claims by Pecker, the publisher, earlier in the trial. Pecker testified about the so-called catch-and-kill system aimed at suppressing stories that could negatively affect Trump before the 2016 vote.

Publisher pressured him for refund, Cohen says

After the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to remove McDougal's article, Cohen testified that the tabloid's editor was pestering him to get Trump to reimburse him for the cost.

Cohen recounted meeting Pecker at his favorite Italian restaurant and that the editor was upset that he hadn't been reimbursed for burying the story of Trump's alleged affair with the former Playboy model.

Pecker feared, Cohen said, that it was too much money for him to hide from the parent company's CEO and he had already shelled out $30,000 to hush up the doorman story.

Cohen added that at one point Pecker also informed him that his company, American Media Inc., had a filing cabinet, or locked drawer, as he described it, where files were located. linked to Mr. Trump.

Cohen said he was concerned because the publisher's relationship with Trump went back years and Pecker was in the running to run another media company. Cohen feared what would happen to the files if Pecker left.

Trump attends day 16 of his trial in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 13 [Steven Hirsch/Pool via Reuters]

Trump furious over Daniels' claims, says Cohen

Cohen also told jurors Monday that Trump was furious that Daniels, the adult film star, would tell a story about the sexual relationship she said she had with the ex-president.

He told me: It's a disaster, a total disaster. Women are going to hate me,” Cohen said. The guys think it's cool, but it's going to be a disaster for the campaign.

Cohen said he learned that Daniels was selling his story at a critical time for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. A newly leaked audio recording from the Access Hollywood television show, in which Trump bragged about grabbing the female genitals.

The recording left the Trump campaign scrambling to contain the damage just weeks before Election Day in November 2016.

The ex-president's defense team suggested the payment to Daniels may have been made to spare Trump and his family embarrassment, not to boost his campaign. But Cohen said Trump seemed only concerned about the effect on his presidential bid.

He wasn't thinking about Melania. It was all about the campaign, Cohen said, referring to Trump's wife. At the defense table, Trump shook his head.

Cohen added that he remembered Trump's words: “Just get past the election, because if I win, it won't matter because I'm the president, and if I lose, I don't care.”

Do it, Cohen says Trump told him

Cohen also provided detailed testimony about the secret payment he made to Daniels, which is at the heart of the prosecution's case.

Cohen said Trump urged him to delay sending the payment to Daniels' lawyer until after the election, telling him the story would no longer matter. In October 2016, as Daniels' story was about to come to light, Cohen said Trump told him to finally pay up.

He told me, 'Do it,'” Cohen testified, saying Trump advised him to meet with Allen Weisselberg, head of the Trump Organization, and find a solution. However, Weisselberg was reluctant to pay, so Cohen said he decided to come up with the money himself.

I finally said, OK, I'll pay it, Cohen testified, explaining that he had resisted paying out of his own pocket but finally relented after Trump promised him, “You'll get the money back.” “.

Trump's lawyers argued that Cohen acted on his own, an idea he rejected on the witness stand. Everything required Mr. Trump's approval, Cohen said Monday.

Cohen also described during his testimony how he created a shell company falsely listed as a real estate consulting firm to facilitate payment through a bank across the street from Trump Tower.

Prosecutors showed jurors phone records indicating Cohen called Trump's line twice the morning of his visit to the bank.

Trump's defense team is expected to challenge Cohen's credibility during cross-examination later this week and paint him as a liar who cannot be trusted.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges related to the secret payments, as well as lying to Congress. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

