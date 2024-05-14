Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in key 2024 states





Joe Biden's hopes of defeating Donald Trump in the 2024 US elections were put to the test after a new round of polls showed the president trailing his Republican rival in most crucial state races swing.

According to a New York Times/Siena survey released Monday, Trump leads Biden among likely voters in every swing state except Michigan and is ahead of the US president among registered voters in every swing state, according to a New York Times/Siena survey released Monday. with the exception of Wisconsin.

The grim data on Biden is likely to increase Democrats' concern about the president's re-election prospects, with less than six months until Election Day.

For all I know, [the Biden campaign] do everything they need to do when it comes to messaging, they work really well on social media, and they host events in their respective states. But it just doesn't hold up, said Jim Manley, a Democratic strategist and former congressional aide. That's what I find frustrating, disturbing and a little scary, he said.

The latest NYT/Siena poll comes a day after the FT-Michigan Ross survey showed that American voters were again increasingly concerned about inflation and still rated Trump higher than to Biden on the economy.

The NYT/Siena poll shows Biden lost by significant margins to Trump in key western and southern states, including Nevada, Arizona and Georgia, which he won in 2020. In Pennsylvania , Michigan and Wisconsin, the industrial states he must win to stay in the white group. House, the competition is closer but still on the razor's edge.

Geoff Garin, one of the Biden campaign pollsters, said it would be a mistake to draw broad conclusions about the race from one poll and said Biden was up and winning in many other surveys.

The reality is that many voters aren't paying close attention to the election and haven't started to make a decision, a dynamic also reflected in today's poll. These voters will decide this election and only the Biden campaign will do the work to convince them, Garin said in a statement.

The FiveThirtyEight national polling average shows Trump leading Biden by 0.9 percentage points, a narrower gap than in March, suggesting the president has made gains recently while his rival was in court in New York. York for his secret trial. In most crucial battleground states, Trump's lead has shrunk even when accounting for the NYT/Siena poll, according to FiveThirtyEight.

But Biden still hasn't managed to overtake Trump, much less take a sizable lead in those races, and the NYT/Siena poll showed an erosion of support for Biden among young voters and people of color who favored him. helped deliver victory over Trump in 2020.

Meanwhile, Trump had serious advantages over Biden when respondents were asked who they would trust more in handling the economy and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while Biden led on abortion.

What I find most troubling is the strength Trump shows on issue after issue, even on areas where he has objectively failed, said Manley, the Democratic strategist.

Trump praised the poll when he spoke outside the courtroom in New York on Monday.

The New York Times has just published a poll which shows that we are well ahead everywhere. This is a cover story, and I think you will all find it very interesting.

