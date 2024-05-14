Chinese, US envoys to hold first AI dialogue in Geneva





Jamie Keaten- High-level envoys from the United States and China are set to meet in Geneva on Tuesday to discuss artificial intelligence, including the risks of the rapidly evolving technology and ways to establish common standards for managing it. The meeting, billed as an opening exchange of views, is the first as part of an intergovernmental dialogue on AI agreed during a multi-faceted meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November. The United States and China view AI as crucial to national security and economic growth, with Biden administration officials saying they plan to focus on developing safe, secure and worthy AI. trust. Officials insisted on anonymity to preview the meeting in a phone call with reporters. They also said the United States would explain how it addresses potential risks from the technology by making voluntary commitments with major companies in the sector and requiring safety testing of AI products. The U.S. government also sees China's AI efforts as potentially harming the national security of the United States and its allies, and Washington is working to stay one step ahead of Beijing on concerns the use of AI in weapons systems. China's official Xinhua news agency, citing the Foreign Ministry, said the two sides would discuss issues such as the technological risks of AI and global governance. Sam Bresnick, a researcher at Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technologies, said the United States and China are investing heavily in AI for civilian and military applications, but China is reluctant to discuss risks linked to AI with the United States. The meetings are an opportunity for U.S. officials to get a better sense of China's approach to defining and mitigating AI risks, said Bresnick, who focuses on AI applications. and Chinese technology policy, in an email. He downplayed any immediate prospect of binding agreements to mitigate AI risks, but the negotiations could help both sides build trust and understanding on AI-related issues. The White House National Security Council said the U.S. team was led by Presidential Advisor and Senior Director for Technology and National Security Tarun Chhabra and the U.S. State Department's special envoy for critical and emerging technologies, Seth Center. The meeting highlights the broader race by governments around the world to figure out how to harness artificial intelligence even as the technology advances rapidly and is poised to transform many aspects of daily life, education and workplace to copyright and piracy. Government leaders from a number of countries are expected to meet in Seoul next week for the second edition of talks on the security of cutting-edge AI models, following a first round last year at a former decryption base of war in Great Britain. Josh Boak in Washington, Emily Wang in Beijing and Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this report.

