Jokowi says Indonesian food prices are under control and in other countries they have increased by 2 times







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that food prices are increasing all over the world. Some countries have even seen food prices double. However, according to Jokowi, Indonesia is still more profitable, because price increases are not as strong as in other countries. “Because international food prices are all rising and we are still at low levels, some are going very high. We should be grateful for that,” Jokowi said, at the Bulog Laende warehouse complex in Bulog Regency. Muna, Southeast Sulawesi, Monday (13/5/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “Our increase is not drastic, (other countries) some have (increased) 50%, others twice, so in Indonesia we still control rice,” he continued. On this occasion, Jokowi is currently continuing to distribute food aid in the form of 10 kilograms of rice to beneficiary families (KPM). Assistance is expected to be extended until December 2024. “So the 10 kilos will continue until June. We will see if APBN has budgetary space to continue until December. We pray together that it can continue until December,” Jokowi said. Today's food prices At the same time, the Food Agency's prices committee noted that the prices of a number of important commodities at the retail level have increased. Onions until sugar consumption increases. At the same time, rice prices fell slightly compared to a week ago. Data viewed today, Monday (13/5/2024) at 12:20 WIB, shows that the price of shallots and garlic increased today, Monday (13/5/2024). Each increased by IDR 190 and IDR 120 to IDR 48,250 per kg and IDR 42,970 per kg. The prices of premium and medium rice decreased slightly, down by IDR 50 and IDR 20 to IDR 15,500 per kg and IDR 13,520 per kg, respectively. Although it has fallen, this figure is still higher than the highest retail price easing (HET). For the record, the government is implementing HET relaxation, where for premium rice, the government is relaxing IDR 1,000 per kg from IDR 14,500 to IDR 15,500, and for medium rice from IDR 10,900 to IDR 12,500 per kg. Other products that have seen an increase include chili peppers, pure beef, purebred chicken meat, chicken eggs and even packaged simple cooking oil. The respective increases, for bird's eye chili peppers increased by IDR 850 to IDR 42,980 per kg, pure beef increased by IDR 350 to IDR 136,020 per kg, purebred chicken meat increased by 350 IDR to IDR 38,120 per kg, purebred chicken eggs increased by IDR 130 to IDR 30,500 per kg, and simple packaged cooking oil increased by IDR 80 to IDR 17,870 per kg. Here is a list of basic food prices that increased today: Shallots increased by IDR 190 to IDR 48,250 per kg Garlic weevil increased from IDR 120 to IDR 42,970 per kg Red cayenne pepper increased from IDR 850 to IDR 42,980 per kg Pure beef increased by IDR 350 to IDR 136,020 per kg Purebred chicken meat increased from IDR 350 to IDR 38,120 per kg Purebred chicken eggs increased from IDR 130 to IDR 30,500 per kg Sugar consumption increased by IDR 80 to IDR 18,420 per kg Simple packaged cooking oil increased from IDR 80 to IDR 17,870 per kg Wheat flour (bulk) increased by IDR 30 to IDR 10,440 per kg. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article RI alert! The effects of El Nino have not abated, a new threat of inflation has emerged (death)



