Xi Jinping sells European currencies ahead of Putin's visit

Xi Jinping may have started his recent trip to Europe by answering tough questions in France about trade and Russia's war in Ukraine, but the Chinese leader ended his stay late last week by launching a clear message: despite friction with much of the continent, China still has fans in some European capitals.

Beijing's power of attraction was demonstrated in Belgrade and Budapest, where the streets were decorated with Chinese flags. When Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, landed at the two cities' airports, there was a performance by folk dancers on the tarmac and, in contrast to the subdued welcome the couple received in Paris, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban were there to greet them.

Chinese state media highlighted this warm diplomacy, with headlines proclaiming the iron ties between China and Serbia and the golden friendship with Hungary. The two countries, the main beneficiaries of Chinese investment, announced during their visits the strengthening of their relations with China – a symbolic victory for Xi which, according to analysts, could help to soften European policy towards China in areas as difficult as trade, security and human rights.

But in the rest of Europe, the red carpet extended to Xi by Vucic and Orban – both seen as anti-liberal and pro-Russia – may not be as well received, analysts say, and highlights the decline in number of European capitals where Xi could receive such a warm hug.

Relations between China and Europe have been affected by the European Union's growing list of economic grievances against China, which could even result in a trade war. Europe also has suspicions about Beijing's ambitions and global influence, particularly regarding its support for Russia, including allegations that Beijing supplies dual-use parts that contribute to the Kremlin war against Ukraine.

On his first visit to Europe in five years, Xi was pressed on these issues early last week by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Both will certainly closely follow any summit between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, which is expected to take place soon.

In Paris, Xi stressed that China played no role other than helping to bring peace to Ukraine and denied the existence of excess industrial capacity in China that was flooding the European market.

These tensions disappeared when Xi met with Vucic and Orban.

Xi's visits to Serbia and Hungary send a very good message to the Chinese public: we have close friends in Europe… Hungary and Serbia are true friends with whom we can do business, said Philippe Le Corre , senior researcher at the China Analysis Center. . China from the Asia Society Policy Institute, at an event hosted by the center at the start of Xi's visit last week.

But the inclusion of these countries in its itinerary was embarrassing for Paris, because Orban and Vucic attended the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing last October, alongside Putin, Le Corre added.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping received at Belgrade airport on May 7 for his two-day state visit (Dimitrije Goll/Serbian Presidency/Anadolu/Getty Images)



Shared future”

Xi's visits to Serbia and Hungary helped him achieve another goal: chipping away at the world order he sees as dominated by the United States.

With the signing of a joint declaration, Serbia's Vucic became the first European leader to pledge to join China in building a community with a shared future. This loosely formulated concept calls for collaboration based on shared interests, suggesting that countries should not interact on the basis of alliances, nor be judged on the basis of their domestic policies and human rights records. man.

This is the highest level of cooperation between two countries and I am proud to have had the opportunity, as President of Serbia, to have had the opportunity to sign this declaration with President Xi, Vucic said Wednesday about the deal, which was accompanied by a free trade agreement and other agreements. Xi's promises to expand agricultural imports and direct flights.

Xi also promoted a common worldview during his meeting with Orban in Hungary, a member country of the EU and NATO. Orban, whose increasingly authoritarian rule has raised concerns within the EU, has defied the growing concerns of both blocs and elevated relations with his country to a comprehensive and enduring strategic partnership.

Aside from being another symbolic victory for Xi, the move could embolden Orban to fight EU efforts to unarchive supply chains and slap tariffs on Chinese goods, analysts say. Speaking alongside Orban in Budapest on Thursday, Xi appeared to allude to this, saying he hoped Hungary would use its rotating EU presidency, which begins in July, to promote the stable and healthy development of China-EU relations.

The two leaders also signed around 18 cooperation agreements that Orban said cover sectors such as railways, information technology and nuclear energy. Xi said the two countries would deepen economic, trade, investment and financial cooperation and advance key projects, including the Budapest-Belgrade railway.

Serbia and Hungary are already key destinations for Chinese investment, with Hungary emerging as an increasingly important production center in Europe for Chinese automotive suppliers, including electric vehicle makers. In France, earlier this week, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters that Chinese company BYD was welcome to open a factory in France; but the electric vehicle giant appears to have already chosen its first foothold in car production in Europe, promising late last year to open a factory in Hungary.

Beijing may also be waiting for other countries on the continent to take note, with analysts saying it all contributes to Xi's efforts to portray parts of Europe as benefiting from a clear view on China, versus others who imitate American efforts to contain it.

The proximity of these countries fits into China's internal narrative that there are smart countries in Europe that truly understand China and do not support the United States – and China is working with these countries for the good of China. 'Europe,' said Liu Dongshu, assistant professor of public and international affairs at the City University of Hong Kong.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on May 9. (Vivien Cher Benko/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)



Gateways to Europe

But Xi's road map also highlights his limitations in Europe, others say, including in central and eastern Europe, where Beijing has already made great efforts to deepen ties and build goodwill, including through to Xi's flagship infrastructure initiative, the Belt and Road.

A Chinese mechanism to strengthen relations with 16 central and eastern European countries is losing support, partly because investments have not materialized on the scale hoped for and also because support from China and Russia has deteriorated relations in a region with a recent history of domination. Soviet.

Beijing's unlimited partnership and moral and material support for Moscow have angered the leaders and people of many countries (in Central and Eastern Europe), said Tamas Matura, senior researcher at the Center for European Policy Analysis . This has definitely weakened China's position in Europe.

However, long-standing tensions with the Nordic countries and Italy's withdrawal earlier this year from the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as recent visits to China by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Chancellor German Olaf Scholz, mean that none of these ideal countries for Xi will be visiting, Matura added. France, according to him, is probably considered by Beijing as a potential diplomatic opening, given its defense of Europe's strategic autonomy vis-à-vis the United States.

But the trip gave few tangible signs of easing friction with Western European countries and the EU, even as Macron and Von der Leyen stressed the importance of dialogue and Xi's two-day visit with the French president, which included a more personal trip to the Pyrenees. and the signing of 18 cooperation agreements.

And despite their limited economic weight – with 16 million inhabitants and a combined GDP of around a tenth that of France, according to IMF data – Serbia and EU member Hungary could become increasingly more valuable for Beijing, as tensions with the bloc continue and the threat of a trade war looms.

Both Orban and Vucic are the kind of illiberal leaders who position their countries between rival geopolitical blocs, hoping to avoid too much dependence on any one of them, the former said Hungarian parliamentarian Gabor Scheiring, assistant professor of comparative politics at Georgetown University in Qatar. They don't care about democracy or human rights. For them, foreign policy is strictly pragmatic and concerns economic interests.

And this could be an advantage for China.

Hungary and Serbia are strategic gateways for Beijing to Europe… The value of these two countries as gateways to Europe will increase as the trade war intensifies, a he declared.